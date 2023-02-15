Tidy Towns to discuss plans for year ahead

Captain, Noel Reid makes a presentation to the Lady Captain, Briege Renaghan on the first tee during the Captain's drive-in at Dundak Golf Club. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Haggardstown Tidy Towns has arranged to hold a meeting on March 1 to discuss interesting ideas and plans for the coming year.

The Committee’s intention is to develop the group which has made such a positive impact on the environment in a relatively short space of time.

Last year was the first it was officially in existence, having been founded early the previous year, and in that time has made great progress, especially in getting control of the litter problem in the area. It’s diverse and open character leaves it susceptible to dumping.

The extent to which the Committee and the many active volunteers that have enthusiastically rallied to the cause have succeeded in gettiug a grip on the scourge is reflected in the recently won Silver Medal in the Louth Litter League. A sign honouring that achievement has been erected off the inner relief road adjacent to Haggardstown Garden Centre.

The Committee also gained further encouragement from their first venture last year into the national tidy towns’ competition.

They have erected a new townland feature at the junction of the old Dublin Road and Marlbog Road, and it is one of number of projects that the group seemingly have in the mind, as they aim to grow the influence of the Tidy Towns ethos in the area.

The scheduled meeting will take place in the Geraldines clubrooms, starting at 7.30pm on March 1, and the committee are appealing for a good turnout.

Tea and scones will be served afterwards which offers an opportunity to meet up and socialise with neighbours and friends.

Entrance features to village earmarked for a revamp

TWO entrance features to the village are earmarked to undergo a revamp, with refuse bins along the Main Street also to be replaced.

The works likely to take place in the summer are subject to the Tidy Town Committee gaining approval and receiving funding from separate schemes.

The committee have lodged applications with the Pobal operated government scheme for Tidy Towns organisations in the country and also with a local authority funding scheme to carry out the work.

The entrance features marked for an upgrade are at the Greengates and Loakers at opposite ends of the village.

The Pobal scheme offers the committee the prospect of obtaining a grant of up to €2,000, which they propose to spend on the existing Greengates feature.

The committee have submitted two separate applications under the Local Government Scheme for funding to do the Loakers feature and also to replace seven bins on the Main Street.

The scheme makes grants available ranging from €2,000 to €9,000.

The village was one of the centres chosen some years ago to pilot the solar-powered electronic Big Belly bins.

There are eight of those bins located along the seafront and lower car park, and one located outside Saint Oliver Plunkett School.

The technology driven bin compacts rubbish deposited into them, and holds the advantage over the traditional standard bin of a much larger capacity. It can hold up to three times the quantity of rubbish.

Volunteers needed for group

VOLUNTEERS are vital for most organisations to function. Perhaps even more in the case of the parish Defibrillator Group, whose members perform such a crucial back-up role to the emergency services and help those unfortunate enough to suffer a cardiac incident, such as a heart attack, stroke or choking event.

Local women and men give up their time, day and night, when required by the emergency services to go to such incidents, and provide a helping or comforting hand till such time as the ambulance crew get to the scene.

One cannot think of a nobler act than to help out others in time of illness and need.

So, hopefully local folk will give strong consideration to joining the group. It also provides training in the use of defibrillators, which can be so important in reducing the risk of a serious outcome for those who suffer a cardiac occurrence.

Parade back to near normal

A SENSE of excitement and anticipation is building that the village’s St Patrick’s Day returns to the streets in a more normal climate, with the inhibitions felt through Covid receding.

So, spectators and participants can mix in a relaxed fashion akin to what it was like prior to the advent of Covid and the shutdown of the parade and indeed most activities for a good part of two years, as all were advised to avoid unnecessary contact and stay out of crowds for fear of spreading the pandemic.

Perhaps like the saying: absence will make it all the sweeter to again go along and walk the route or watch from the sidewalk and talk again with those who are glad to have the opportunity to meet up with people in the way that it was.

Jackpot now worth €4,000

THE jackpot is now €4,000 in the Geraldines’ lottery, with no winner/s last week. The numbers drawn were 13, 18 27 and 31.

Three players managed to select three numbers to share the €200 prize. They were Amy Galligan, Brian Kelly and Matt Corcoran.