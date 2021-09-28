Local news: Shelagh – Kilkerley – Faughart – Knockbridge – Louth Village

Pat Joe Kerr arrives on his Fordson Major tractor with another load for threshing at the vintage display held in Killanny. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Shelagh

Naomh Malachi

Next game of the championship is against Glyde Rangers in Darver on Monday night at 7.30pm. Best of luck lads!

Underage Training

Underage training continues on Thursday evenings. Please contact Fra McArdle for any underage enquiries on 0857316878.

Club Lotto

No winner of the club lotto last week. Next lotto is on Sunday October 3rd at 9pm in the clubrooms. Jackpot of €6,900. All tickets sold to be returned by 8.45pm. For anyone wishing to buy a ticket, please contact a committee member.

Membership

For anyone using the walkway, they must have a minimum of a social membership.

Membership includes a family membership, adult membership, over 65’s full membership and social membership. Please adhere to local rules and regulations on using our walkway – strictly no dogs allowed. For further information, please contact Ruairi Daly on 0879068288 or a member of the committee.

Defibrillator

The defibrillator for the community is in the Naomh Malachi grounds and is located on the wall at the entrance to the pitch.

Chapel

Mass continues in Sacred Heart Chapel on Sunday mornings at 10.30am. Limited to 50 people in the chapel and outdoor sound available for all in the carpark.

Kilkerley

Dancing

Sunday night dancing returns to the Community Centre on November 7, and continues on the first and third Sunday each month from there onwards.

Lotto

Draw on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 for jackpot of €9,400 had no winner. Numbers drawn were 05, 17, 23, 25. Five winners of €20 – Peadar Lambe, Niall Mulholland, Philomena Kirk, Joe Crawford, Ray McKenna. Lotto continues weekly. The jackpot this Tuesday night September 28, is €9,500. Join online via website or Clubzap and you will get the results each Tuesday night by email if you give the club your email address. Entry €2 or three for €5. Lotto envelopes can still be bought from usual promoters. The lotto is an absolute essential fundraiser to assist with running costs of the club, ground maintenance, purchase of equipment, pay insurance, electricity bills etc. A huge thanks to all who have supported the club lotto. Entry is available by signing up for the club lotto on Clubzap by clicking on the link - https://kilkerleyemmets.clubifyapp.com/draws

Triduum

The Annual Triduum in honour of St Therese of Lisieux takes place in the Church starting with Prayer Service this Wednesday September 29 at 7.30pm. This Thursday September 30, at 7.30pm the prayers will be led by Bishop Michael Router and Holy Mass this Friday, October 1, is at 7.30pm. Veneration of relic and blessing of rose petals after mass.

Foroige Club

Kilkerley Foróige club is looking for new leaders to help with a reopening of the club after it’s closure due to Covid. The Foróige Club has benefited many young people in our parish and it would be a shame for it not to start up again. If interested please contact Caroline Deery for more information. carolinedeery77@gmail.com

Emmets GFC

The second round of the Intermediate Championship against Finbars ended in 1-18 to 2-9 win with Tadhg McEnaney hitting 1-9, Conor Quigley 0-4, Brian and Fintan Brady, James Fegan, Daniel McKeown and Kieran Murtagh 0-1 each. It’s now a quarter final next against Sean O’Mahoneys this Saturday evening in Clans at 7.30pm. The U 12 team won 4-7 to 3-5 away to Roche and are at home this Saturday at 5.00pm to Cuchullainn Gaels.The U15 Boys lost to Finbars 3-10 to 1-3. The U17 team beat Brides Mochtas Irelands 4-17 to 3-6 and beat Nicks Tones 4-20 to 2-8. They play at home this Sunday to Newtown Blues at noon. Please download the app from the app store or from our website. http://kilkerleyemmetsgfc.ie/ The U13 Girls lost 5-1 to 1-5 against St Kevins and play away to Cooley on Sunday next October 3. . The U15 Girls lost to Blues 4-10 to 2-8 but beat St Marys 8-11 to 8-10 and play this Saturday, October 2 at home to St Fechins. The ladies junior team beat St Brides 3-5 to 1-7. The girls Intermediate team play beat O’Raghallaighs Plunkets 2-10 to 0-5 in the championship. Please download the app from the app store or from our website. http://kilkerleyemmetsgfc.ie/

Pilgrimages

Marian Pilgrimages are planned for 2021 and 2022 to Lourdes, Medjugorie, Fatima and the Holy Land. For details visit www.marian.ie or call 01 8788159. A pilgrimage to Medjugorie takes place from October 5-12, 2021 with Group Leader Phyllis Mulligan 087 2028492 042 9336705 and Spiritual Director is Fr Gerry Campbell. Cost is €735.

Deaths

Condolences to the family and relatives of Kevin O’Hare from Donaghmore who died on Friday September 24.

Parish News

The sick and housebound will be visited by the clergy this Friday, October 1. From Sunday, November 7, Mass in Kilkerly on Sunday mornings will be at 10.45am. Family tree healing mass is on Monday next, October 4 at 8.00pm in Knockbridge. Masses continue with numbers limited and are available on Webcam by log in to churchmedia.tv and scroll till the church appears and click on it. If you visit the church, please use the disinfectant wipes provided to sanitise the area you used. During the pandemic you are invited to contribute to your parish in the following ways: Leave your contribution to the parochial house or Set up a standing order (call Knockbridge parochial house). Remember in your prayers Ann Josephine Doherty, Ravensdale, (nee Kirk, Mountbagnel), Hilda Gartlan, formerly of Belrobin who died in Toronto, Colette Campbell Magherafelt, Kathleen Byrne, Haggardstown,m, Anne Dunne Dunleer, Declan Rice, Dublin Road, Newry, Bridie Connolly, Carrickmacross who died recently. You can now contribute online by a secure Donate Button on the website ourladyqueenofpeace.org- Press ‘Donate to your parish’. Good wishes to all who are hospitalised or in nursing homes or unwell at home presently.

Wedding

Congratulations to Martina Brady and Jack Meldrum who were married in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley on Friday, September 24, 2021.

In Need

From time to time families and individuals can find themselves in real need. It may be big or small, short or long term, so if you find yourself in that space why not contact St Vincent de Paul Society on 1800 677 777

Knockbridge

St Brides GFC St Brides senior championship game against O’Connells ended in a win 1-14 to 0-7, so it’s now a quarter final this Sunday, October 3, in Stabannon at 1.00pm against Ardee St Marys. Lotto continued on Monday of this week September 27, for a jackpot of €20,000. Numbers drawn on Monday of last week September 20, were, 10, 14, 15, 28. No winner. One match 3 Winner got €200 for Jacinta Brennan Online. Tickets on sale (Priced €2, or 3 lines for €5) from MacNamee’s Off Licence, We Cook Chipper, Today’s Local Shop or any Committee Member/Player. For convenience and so as to never miss a lotto draw play Online at www.stbridesgfc.com. The ladies junior team lost to Kilkerley 3-5 to 1-7.

Alone

This organisation has a national support line for older people who have concerns or face difficulties relating to Coronavirus. Professional Staff are available to answer queries, give advice or reassurance if necessary. This support line is open 7 days a week from 8.00am to 8.00pm and the number to call is 0818222024

Wedding

Congratulations to Roseanne Quigley and Peter Sulek who were married in St Marys Church, Knockbridge on Sunday last September 26, 2021.

In need

Parish Centre

Anyone wishing to book the Parish Centre for Funerals and other occasions please contact Jean Myers directly at 042 9338670.

Parish News

The sick and housebound will be visited by the clergy this Thursday, September 30. From Sunday November 7, Mass in Knockbridge on Sunday mornings will be at 11.45am. Mass with a limited congregation continues and remain available on Webcam by log in to churchmedia.tv and scroll till the church appears and click on it. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is on Monday each week from 10.00am to 10.00pm. If you visit the church, please use the disinfectant wipes provided to sanitise the area you used. During the pandemic you are invited to contribute to your parish in the following ways: Leave your contribution to the parochial house or Set up a standing order ( call the parochial their name and number and they will be contacted. In keeping with data protection the house or contribute to the parish online, through the facility to accept card payments both on an adhoc basis or on a fixed automated payment scheduled on ourlaydyqueenofpeace.orf and press on ‘donate to your parish button. Remember in your prayers Anne Dunne, Dunleer, Colette Campbell, Magherafelt, Ann Matthews, Walterstown, Castlebellingham who died recently. Family tree healing mass is on Monday next October 4, at 8.00pm.

Louth

New mass times

There is a new proposed time for Sunday Mass in Louth from the first Sunday in November. Mass will be at 9.30am instead of 10.00am. This is to facilitate the three parishes. Also Stonetown church may be opened also in November if final preparations can be put in place.

Visit the sick

Visitation of the housebound and the sick will recommence in October. If anyone would like a visit for themselves or a relative can phone either Fr. Gerry on 0429374125 or Deacons can phone 0429374285.

Youth club

Louth village youth club are delighted to announce that they will be returning on Friday 1st October and will be observing all covid guidelines. They held their registration night last Friday. The prices for joining are one child €10, two children €15 and three children €20. The weekly fee of two Euro will be collected every five weeks at €10 to reduce handling cash. Children aged 6 to 12 will only be accepted. We wish them well and we know all children are delighted it is returning.

Sad news

Older residents were saddened with the sad news of the death in Canada of Hilda Gartland in Canada. Hilda was formerly from a well known and respected family who lived in Drumgoolan. She was the daughter of Maurice and Sadie Gartland and she had brothers Pat and Brendan also a sister Nuala. We express our sympathy to her family friends and relations.

Mochtas in action

St. Mochtas travelled to Clan Na Gael Park to take on St. Pats in a vital group championship match and what a game it turned out to be. This is the second successive exciting game involving the Mochtas in their championship group. In a game which both teams had the lead during the game St. Mochtas had the lead when it counted at the final whistle. They are now into the Quarter finals of the Joe Ward cup and we wish them well.

Earlier in the morning St. Mochtas and Brides under 16 combination defeated the Kevins on a score line of 4 goals 11 points to 4 goals 5 points.

Faughart

Parish news

We Pray for the happy repose of Dan O’ Connell who died recently . We also pray for the happy repose of John McArdle formerly of Faughart House who died recently in New York. May they rest in peace.

Welcome into our Christian Community: Grace Emily Mc Bride, Alfie Edward Nesbitt, Emilia Pauline Hayes Barry and Ella Elizabeth Conachy Charzewska who were baptised recently.

We will be having a fundraising meeting on Wednesday 29th September in the resource centre at 7.30pm. We invite all our fundraising volunteers and welcome new volunteers for some ideas on fundraising projects in the coming months. It has been a hard year on the parish financially due to the pandemic and we need all your support.

Irish Dancing

Connolly School of Irish Dancing continues on Thursdays at 5.30pm in the Community Centre.

Roche Emmets

Week 17 numbers were 10, 18. 20, 30. Five people won €20: Paddy Murphy c/o Brian Grant; Paddy McGee c/o Players; Anne Marie Rice c/o Mark Dowdall; Deirdre McArdle c/o Brian McArdle; Eileen Dowdall c/o Mark Dowdall. Thank you for supporting our lotto.