Guild looking to resume next month

THIS euphemistically described time is going on that long that it’s easy to forget exactly when it started.

But the pandemic’s impact in terms of loss and anguish is not forgotten and will live on for years to come.

Compared with the loss of loves ones and all the extra suffering that has unavoidably been put on those bereaved and those who are sick and vulnerable, all pales into insignificance.

But it is human nature to yearn for a relaxation and easing of restrictions and to return to something like they knew and what they did freely before, and perhaps took for granted.

For instance for local ladies to meet up through the dark, cold and long winter nights with friends and acquaintances, and learn and exercise different arts and crafts and engage in social activity on a weekly basis.

This is what the local ICA guild provided. But like a lot of other organisations and clubs the guild is in a state of suspension since March 2020.

Hopes were raised at different points that the guild could resume but this didn’t happen. Now while the number of cases is high but on a downward graph, with Omicron nothing as severe as the Delta variant, the lifting of restrictions is now looking realistic in the near future.

This is a development that will be welcomed, not least for the hard hit hospitality and other sectors of commerce and industry.

And for the like of the lady members of the local ICA it could hopefully herald the opening next month of the doors of their meeting room in the Community Centre.

Growing numbers availing of tree-shredding service

MORE continue each year to avail of the local Christmas tree-shredding service. This year was no exception with over 400 trees disposed of and will be put to use for the good of the environment.

The clippings and mulch generated is a valuable by-product that is used in the nurturing and upkeep of the village’s award-winning public park.

The shredding service is an initiative of the Tidy Towns in cooperation with Mandy Fee and her staff at Pelican Promotions.

It is a handy way for owners to dispose of their trees, being saved the bother of a trip to a recycling centre, and at the same time helps the environment.

All it entails is a short trip to the community centre, and Pelican Promotions make it even easier by arranging collection and taking the trees there.

Volunteers are on hand to put the trees through the mulching machine, which is set up in the car park at the community centre.

This not only saves owners time and bother, but cuts down on carbon admissions from the stream of vehicle journeys that otherwise would have had to travel to the Newry Road Recycle Centre to get rid of the trees. The reduction in the area’s carbon footprint is substantial.

All round it is very worthwhile and highly commendable initiative.

This year, there was a change with the event spread over two Saturdays, with the collection on the first and shredding carried out the following week. This helped compliance with Covid regulations in regard to numbers in attendance and social distancing.

Also, children expressed a desire to see the operation.

Raising awareness on climate

RAISING awareness is one of the main ways that the local Tidy Towns has sought to lower the village’s carbon footprint, and play its part in saving the planet from the natural catastrophes that now have become a regular feature.

Over the years the committee has introduced several successful initiatives, an example, of course, is the Christmas tree-shredding service that has proved very successful.

It is a challenge that is ongoing to achieve the results needed to protect future generations.

Nations might be dragging their heels to make improvements and attain set targets, but communities can and have been setting the right example, with the local Tidy Towns with the help of residents and all who can help, making inroads in the right direction.

Now another proposed project that has the Tidy Towns support and help, where required, is the installation of solar panels in the community centre.

This has the capacity to play a significant role in improving the local environment in reducing the building’s dependency on traditional sources of energy for heating and lighting.

Don’t leave bottles if bins are full

THE local Tidy Towns would like to remind people that those using the bottle bank facilities in the village’s car park should not discard bottles when the containers are already full.

Such was the case after Christmas when there was obviously a build-up, with more using the service and workers who empty the banks on holidays.

A local Tidy Towns spokesperson urged in that event where there is no room in the containers not to leave bottles lying in the car park.

It is advisable to take them away and if people can’t dispose of them to return when there is room in the bottle banks.

In any event, it is illegal to leave the bottles in the car park, the spokesperson pointed out.

Virtual AGM

FOR the second year in a row, the local credit union AGM was held remotely on Wednesday night last.

In actual fact, there has been no physical general meeting of members since the local branch (BHK) amalgamated under the umbrella of Connect Credit Union. This of course has resulted from Covid-19.