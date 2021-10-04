District News | Louth – Knockbridge – Kilkerley – Shelagh

Shelagh

Fun Day

Naomh Malachi are holding a family fun day on Sunday October 17th from 2pm. This will include a number of fun activities am games on the field. The GAA townland challenge will also make a comeback where we will have a number of local townlands battling it out on the pitch for bragging rights!! Hot and tasty food served on the date. Admission entry €20 per family. Come along for a day of fun!!!

Battled to end

Well done to the Malachis lads who fought hard to the end against Glyde Rangers in the JFC which ended on a score line of Naomh Malachi 1-10, Glyde Rangers 1-10

Team as follows: Chris McCaughey; Stephen Blessing, Chris Smith, Conor Begley, Daniel Mulligan, Stephen Burns, David Begley, Paudie McLoughlin, Pearse Carthy (0-01), Donal Begley, Jamie Kelly (0-02), Ryle O’Hanlon (1-00), Colin Rooney (0-04), Paudie Moley (0-02), Callum McCoy (0-01)

Subs: Kevin McShane for Daniel Mulligan, Donal Mullholland for CAllum McCoyRonan McElroy, Paul Burke, Mark Meegan, Shane Rogers, Conaill Stafford, David Rogers

Underage Training

Underage training continues on Thursday evenings. Please contact Fra McArdle for any underage enquiries on 0857316878.

Club Lotto

No winner of the club lotto last week. Next lotto is on Sunday October 3rd at 9pm in the clubrooms. Jackpot of €6,900. All tickets sold to be returned by 8.45pm. For anyone wishing to buy a ticket, please contact a committee member.

Membership

For anyone using the walkway, they must have a minimum of a social membership. Membership includes a family membership, adult membership, over 65’s full membership and social membership. Please adhere to local rules and regulations on using our walkway – strictly no dogs allowed. For further information, please contact Ruairi Daly on 0879068288 or a member of the committee.

Defibrillator

The defibrillator for the community is in the Naomh Malachi grounds and is located on the wall at the entrance to the pitch.

Chapel

Mass continues in Sacred Heart Chapel on Sunday mornings at 10.30am. Limited to 50 people in the chapel and outdoor sound available for all in the carpark.

Louth

CPR Training

St. Mochta’s recently upgraded their defibrillator and last Thursday evening there was a training course on CPR and how to use the defibrillator and this was very well attended. It was great to see so many attend the course and we thank and congratulate all who took part in it . The club would like to sincerely thank Those who gave the training and they were Vincent Daley, Martin Quigley, Sean Farrell and Fiona Connaughton. Hopefully there might be another training session in the near future for others who may wish to participate.

By coincidence the Credit Union have also installed an defibrillator and we hope to have more details on this next week.

Sympathy

St. Mochtas club extend their deepest sympathies to the Hollywood family on the death of their mother Pat (Nee Malone) whose death took place in Daisy Hill Hospital Newry on Saturday. Pat was predeceased by her husband Terry and is survived by her son Peter, daughters Catherine and Anita, sons in law, daughter in law Sheelagh sisters, brothers, friends and relations to whom we send our deepest sympathy. Peter is a very generous sponsor of St. Mochta’s club and his company Hollywood Development sponsor the All County football leagues. Pat’s wake took place last Sunday and funeral Mass was in Haggardstown Church and Burial in adjoining cemetery. St. Mochtas G.F.C. provided a guard of honour.

Extra-time

St. Mchtas game against Mattock Rangers in the Senior championship Quarter Final went to extra time but thankfully they came out on the right side of the result and now will be in the semi final of the senior championship and we wish them well.

Also the girls under 14 girls are in the final of their championship this coming Saturday in Darver. Again we congratulate them on reaching the final and lets hope they do well in the final.

Volunteers needed

The local branch of the Irish girl Guides is a very popular and successful organisation and over the years has given great enjoyment as well different skills to the young ladies of the area. They are presently looking for volunteers and this is a great chance to give something back to the community also develop new skills go on adventures have new experiences make new friends and having lots of fun and at the same time helping the girls develop skills confidence and independence. All you have to give is one and a half hours each week So anyone over 18 can join and be mafe most welcome. You can contact Mary Mc Donnell at 0861955880.

Mass

We have being asked to remind you that as from the first Sunday in November Sunday Mass in Louth will be at 9.30am.

Kilkerley

Dancing

Sunday night dancing returns to the Community Centre on November 7, and continues on the first and third Sunday each month from there onwards.

Foroige Club Kilkerley

Foróige club is looking for new leaders to help with a reopening of the club after it’s closure due to Covid. The Foróige Club has benefited many young people in our parish and it would be a shame for it not to start up again. If interested please contact Caroline Deery for more information. carolinedeery77@gmail.com

Emmets GFC

The quarter final of the Intermediate Championship against Sean O’Mahoneys ended in a win 2-14 to 0-11. with Tadhg McEnaney hitting 0-5, Conor Quigley 0-6, Fintan Brady 1-0 and Daniel McKeown 1-0 each, Ewan McEnteggart, Ciaran Bellew, Darren Geoghegan 0-1 each. It’s now a semi - final against Cooley, Hunterstown or St Fechins. The Junior 2 B championship is this Friday away to Nicks at 7.30pm and Friday week at home to Tones at 7.30pm. The U 12 team lost away to St Pats and are away this Saturday at 5.00pm to Cooley. The U15 Boys lost to Finbars 3-10 to 1-3. The U17 team beat Nicks Tones 4-20 to 2-8 and beat Blues 2-13 to 0-8 on Sunday last.. Please download the app from the app store or from our website. http://kilkerleyemmetsgfc.ie/ The U13 Girls lost 5-1 to 1-5 against St Kevins and play at home this Sunday to Geraldines at 10.30am. The U15 Girls beat St Fechins 5-7 to 1-5 and play this Saturday, away to Tones at 11.00am. The girls Intermediate team beat St Marys 2-15 to 0-1 in the championship. Condolences to family and relatives of former player, the late Kevin O’Hare from Donaghmore.Download the app from the app store or from our website for all information. http://kilkerleyemmetsgfc.ie

Parish News

From Sunday, November 7, Mass in Kilkerly on Sunday mornings will be at 10.45am. Masses continue with numbers limited and are available on Webcam by log in to churchmedia.tv and scroll till the church appears and click on it. If you visit the church, please use the disinfectant wipes provided to sanitise the area you used. During the pandemic you are invited to contribute to your parish in the following ways: Leave your contribution to the parochial house or Set up a standing order (call Knockbridge parochial house). Remember in your prayers Ann Josephine Doherty, Ravensdale, (nee Kirk, Mountbagnel), Hilda Gartlan, formerly of Belrobin who died in Toronto, Colette Campbell Magherafelt, Kathleen Byrne, Haggardstown,m, Anne Dunne Dunleer, Declan Rice, Dublin Road, Newry, Bridie Connolly, Carrickmacross who died recently. You can now contribute online by a secure Donate Button on the website ourladyqueenofpeace.org- Press ‘Donate to your parish’. Good wishes to all who are hospitalised or in nursing homes or unwell at home presently. Confirmation next year is on Friday, May 6 at 6.00pm and First Communion is on Saturday, May 21 at 11.00am.

Sosad

Upcoming fundraising events in aid of Sosad and in memory of David Bourton include a 500km walk on Saturday, November 20, on Kilkerley Emmets Walking Track with other activities for kids. That night there will be a raffle and auction in Callans of Philipstown. The following night November 21 there will be a Texas Holdem poker competition in the Lisdoo Arms.

Emmets lotto

Draw on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 for jackpot of €9,500 had no winner. Numbers drawn were 17, 18, 22, 27. Five winners of €20 – McElroy Grandkids c/o Dolores, Elaine Duffy, Siobhan Curran, Dermot Hanratty, John Hayes. Lotto continues weekly. The jackpot this Tuesday night Octopber 5, is €9,600. Join online via website or Clubzap and you will get the results each Tuesday night by email if you give the club your email address. Entry €2 or three for €5. Lotto envelopes can still be bought from usual promoters. The lotto is an absolute essential fundraiser to assist with running costs of the club, ground maintenance, purchase of equipment, pay insurance, electricity bills etc. A huge thanks to all who have supported the club lotto. Entry is available by signing up for the club lotto on Clubzap by clicking on the link - https://kilkerleyemmets.clubifyapp.com/draws

In Need

From time to time families and individuals can find themselves in real need. It may be big or small, short or long term, so if you find yourself in that space why not contact St Vincent de Paul Society on 1800 677 777

Knockbridge

St Brides GFC

St Brides senior championship quarter final against St Marys ended in defeat 5-9 to 1-13. Lotto continued on Monday of this week October 4, for a jackpot of €20,000. Numbers drawn on Monday of last week September 27, were, 03, 24, 29, 32. No winner and no match 3 Winners. Tickets on sale (Priced €2, or 3 lines for €5) from MacNamee’s Off Licence, We Cook Chipper, Today’s Local Shop or any Committee Member/Player. For convenience and so as to never miss a lotto draw play Online at www.stbridesgfc.com. The ladies senior team lost 1-10 to 1-3 against St Fechins in the championship group.

Alone

This organisation has a national support line for older people who have concerns or face difficulties relating to Coronavirus. Professional Staff are available to answer queries, give advice or reassurance if necessary. This support line is open 7 days a week from 8.00am to 8.00pm and the number to call is 0818222024

In need

Parish Centre

Anyone wishing to book the Parish Centre for Funerals and other occasions please contact Jean Myers directly at 042 9338670.

Parish News

From Sunday November 7, Mass in Knockbridge on Sunday mornings will be at 11.45am. Mass with a limited congregation continues and remain available on Webcam by log in to churchmedia.tv and scroll till the church appears and click on it. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is on Monday each week from 10.00am to 10.00pm. If you visit the church, please use the disinfectant wipes provided to sanitise the area you used. During the pandemic you are invited to contribute to your parish in the following ways: Leave your contribution to the parochial house or Set up a standing order ( call the parochial their name and number and they will be contacted. In keeping with data protection the house or contribute to the parish online, through the facility to accept card payments both on an adhoc basis or on a fixed automated payment scheduled on ourlaydyqueenofpeace.orf and press on ‘donate to your parish button. Remember in your prayers Anne Dunne, Dunleer, Colette Campbell, Magherafelt, Ann Matthews, Walterstown, Castlebellingham who died recently. Confirmation next year is on Saturday, April 2 at 11.00am and First Communion is on Saturday, May 14 at 11.00am.