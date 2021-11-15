District News: Faughart, Kilkerley, Knockbridge and Shelagh

The picture started with Mochtas Lisa Byrne, Maria McKenna and Emma Quinn but a few others joined the picture. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

FAUGHART

Parish news

We pray for the happy repose of Patrick Murphy and Marie Sherry. May they rest in peace.

Congratulations to Harry O’Connell and Patricia Murphy who were married recently in Kilcurry.

Weclome to our Christian Community Fiadh Maria Mc Kenna, Ellie-Mae Mc Evoy and Grace Annie Holland who were baptised in the parish recently.

Due to small numbers of parishioners attending mass on Friday evening in Brid- A-Chrin at 7.30pm and Saturday morning in Kilcurry at 10.30am mass we feel if the numbers don’t increase we may consider cancelling the masses. We will review this in the new year.

Draw cards are now in circulation for our fundraising draw. Parishioners are urged to support draw to defray costs of work done at Kilcurry Church Belfry, Parochial House and Brid-A-Crin cemetery. Lines cost €6 Card Cost €60. Draw will take place week commencing 22nd November.

Thank you for your continued weekly envelope support. To those who pay by Direct Debit will you please give your envelope No or name as it is not always easy connect.

Irish Dancing

Connolly School of Irish Dancing Jump’n’jig classes from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on Thursdays in Community Centre.

Badminton

Badminton on Friday nights 6pm to 9pmNo experience needed. Three courts available.

Unity Yoga

Yoga classes take place on Saturday mornings at 10am in Community Centre.

KILKERLEY

Dancing

Sunday night Dancing in the Community Centre resumed on November 7, with a great turn out and continues every first and third Sunday of the month so next dancing night is this Sunday November 21, from 9.00am to midnight.

SOSAD

Sosad Fundraising events in memory of David ‘Bobby’ Bourton, Ballinurd, former Kilkerley Emmets player who would have been 50 years of age this year, include a 500km walk from 8.00am to 6.00pm this Saturday, November 20, on Kilkerley Emmets Walking Track. On Saturday night from 8.00pm there will be a tribute night in Callans of Philipstown with entertainment by Fidelma and Seamus Bellew and friends, a DJ, Auction of signed football jerseys, Raffle Prizes, €500 cash, Beauty Hampers, Lazy Night-In Hampers, Driving Hampers, Gardening Hampers, Golfing at Ballymac, Gym and Mega Pump Package with Eamon Doherty MC. Further details and registration for walk https://buff.ly/3aNTnfe

Parish News

Mass time on Sunday mornings is now 10.45am. A special enrolment will take place during mass this Sunday for the children who are preparing for First Penance and First Communion in 2022. The Annual Mass of the Angels this year takes place in St Marys Church, Knockbridge on Friday, November 26, at 7.30pm followed by refreshments in the Parish Centre

Burial plots in the cemetery are now priced at €600 for a single and €1200 for a double plot. New plots can only be purchased when there is a deceased to be interred. This Saturday November 20, a ‘Contagious for Christ Conference’ takes place in the Community Centre from 10.00am to 5.00pm followed by mass of Healing at 6.00pm in the church. Best of birthday wishes to Sacristan Eugene Callan on celebrating his fiftieth birthday on Monday of last week.

Remember in your prayers Patricia Cronin , Surrey England, Barbara O’Hare, Oaklawns, Dundalk, Hugh Carroll, Carrickmacross, Margaret Wright, London formerly McArdle, Donaghmore, Alan Lennon, Dundalk, Maureen Bannon, Collon formerly (nee Callan) Belrobin, Briege Woods, Shanmullagh, Lucy McCloskey, Clonoe, Tyrone who died in Toronto who died recently. Good wishes to all who are hospitalised or in nursing homes or unwell at home presently. Confirmation next year is on Friday, May 6, at 6.00pm and First Communion is on Saturday, May 21, at 11.00am

Greetings

Congratulations to Blaitin McFadden and David Jackson on the birth of baby Brodie and to Eugene Callan, Belrobin on celebrating his fiftieth birthday recently. Best wishes to Andy Connolly and Fastfix on his return as joint owner of Dundalk Soccer Club.

Men on the Move

The Louth Sport Partnerhip (LSP) in association with Kilkerley GFC Club are running a Free 12 week programme called Men on the Move. The programme is in two phases 6 weeks before and 6 weeks after Christmas. The programme started on Monday, November 8, with training sessions on a Monday and Wednesday night at 7.30pm in Kilkerley Community Centre. The Men on the Move Programme encourages men to get more active and improve their fitness levels. The programme offers men the chance to learn and take part in safe, effective exercises tailored to suit their needs. Participants should see both physical and psychological benefits such as improved mood, increased energy, weight loss/control and improved mobility and greater functional fitness. The one hour physical activity sessions focus on aerobic exercises for forty minutes and work on core strength and flexibility for twenty minutes. If you in the Dundalk/Kilkerley area and want to sign up click on the link below or contact Barry at barry.casey@louthcoco.ie https://loom.ly/NzIdsTs

€10,000 Jackpot

Draw on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 for jackpot of €10,000 had no winner. Numbers drawn were 11, 19, 20, 25. Five winners of €20 – Louise McElroy, Sheena Byrne, Conall McEnaney, Margaret Ryan, Patricia McKenna. Lotto continues weekly. The jackpot this Tuesday night November 16, is €10,000. Join online via website or Clubzap and you will get the results each Tuesday night by email if you give the club your email address. Entry €2 or three for €5. Lotto envelopes can still be bought from usual promoters. The lotto is an absolute essential fundraiser to assist with running costs of the club. Thanks to all who support the club lotto. https://kilkerleyemmets.clubifyapp.com/draws

School enrolment

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal is accepting applications for admission to Junior Infants in September 2022. www.kilkerlyns.ie/enrolment.html or call 042 93337187 for more information

Recent Deaths

Condolences to the McArdle and Clinton families Greyacre Road on the death of Margaret Wright in London who was formerly McArdle from Donaghmore also to the Cronin families on the death of Patricia Cronin in Surrey, England. .

Foroige Club

While Lady Birds is already up and running on Friday evenings at 6.00pm followed Brownies at 7.00pm, Kilkerley Foróige club is looking for new leaders to help with a reopening of the club after COVID closure. The Foróige Club has benefited many young people in our parish for years so it is a must that it starts up again. If interested please contact Caroline Deery for more information. carolinedeery77@gmail.com

Pilgrimages

Marian Pilgrimages are planned for 2022 to Lourdes, Medjugorie, Fatima and the Holy Land. For details visit www.marian.ie or call 01 8788159

Baptisms

Welcome into the community Saoirse Sarah Cotter, Ada Alice Lennon, Harry Alex Curran, and Brodie David McFadden who were baptised in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley recently.

In Need

From time to time families and individuals can find themselves in real need. It may be big or small, short or long term, so if you find yourself in that space why not contact St Vincent de Paul Society on 1800 677 777

Emmets GFC

The General Club meeting/nominations night is this evening Tuesday, November 16 at 8.00pm. The AGM is on Monday, December 6, at 8.00pm. Emmets Junior 5 team lost in the league semi - final away to Hunterstown 2-16 to 1-10. Team; Cillian Quigley; Cormac Bellew Ciaran Clarke, Kyle Cotter; Liam Cawley, Tadhg Litchfield, Daire Flanagan; Kieran Murtagh, Aaron Crawford; Killian Kampes, James Bellew 0-1, Conal McEnaney 0-2; Ultan McEnaney 1-5, Darren Litchfield 0-1, Shaun McElroy 0-1. Subs: Conal Brady for Liam Cawley; Padraig McGee for K Cotter. The U20 team are at home this Sunday to Martins at noon. The U16 boys are at home to St Pats at 2.00pm on Sunday next. Congratulations to Eamon Kelly on his recent marriage to Sinead Whelehan, also to Emmet Hughes on his marriage to Sinead Boyle, also to Brian Brady who managed Cootehill to win the Cavan Senior Hurling Championship which is the fourth county he has achieved this feat in. The U15 Girls are away this Saturday to St Mochtas at 11.00am and the U13 girls are away on Sunday next to Naomh Fionnbarra at 10.30am. The minor girls beat Newtown Blues 7-6 to 5-11 in the championship and play at home this Sunday to Mochtas Brides at 11.30am. The Intermediate Ladies team are in Longford for the club championship this Saturday, November 20, so good luck to players and mentors. Download the app from the app store or from our website for all information. http://kilkerleyemmetsgfc.ie

KNOCKBRIDGE

GAA Club Mass

Mass for deceased members of St Brides GFC takes place in the Clubrooms this Friday, November 19, at 8.00pm.

St Brides GFC

Lotto continued on Monday of this week November 15, for a jackpot of €5,800. Numbers drawn on Monday of last week November 8, were, 12, 22, 24, 32, no winner and one Match 3 winner got €200 Jennifer Callan Crilly- Online. Tickets on sale (Priced €2, or 3 lines for €5) from MacNamee’s Off Licence, We Cook Chipper, Today’s Local Shop or any Committee Member/Player. For convenience and so as to never miss a lotto draw play Online at www.stbridesgfc.com. The U20 team lost to Cooley 4-14 to 0-9 on Sunday last.

Parish News

Mass of the Angels takes place on Friday, November 26, at 7.30pm followed by refreshments in the Parish Centre. Burial plots in the cemetery are now priced at €600 for a single and €1200 for a double plot. New plots can only be purchased when there is a deceased to be interred.

Mass in Knockbridge on Sunday mornings is now at 11.45am. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is on Monday each week from 10.00am to 10.00pm. Remember in your prayers Rosemarie Byrne, Crossmaglen, Colm Breathnach, Blackrock, David McCooey, Lisroland View, Gerry Byrne, Louth Village, Barbara O’Hare, Oaklawns, Dundalk, Eileen Byrne formerly Conroy, Carrickmullen who died in UK, Thomas McKenna, Crossmaglen, Anne Dunne, Dunleer, Lucy McCloskey, Clonoe, Tyrone, Aidan Kerr, Inniskeen who died recently. Confirmation next year is on Saturday, April 2 at 11.00am and First Communion is on Saturday, May 14 at 11.00am.

Alone

This organisation has a national support line for older people who have concerns or face difficulties relating to Coronavirus. Professional Staff are available to answer queries, give advice or reassurance if necessary. This support line is open 7 days a week from 8.00am to 8.00pm and the number to call is 0818222024

In need

From time to time families and individuals can find themselves in real need. It may be big or small, short or long term, so if you find yourself in that space why not contact St Vincent de Paul Society on 1800 677 777

Mass of the Angels

This Annual mass takes place on Friday, November 26, at 7.30pm followed by refreshments in the Parish Centre

Camogie

St Brides Camogie Team completed the double in winning the Panda Louth Senior Championship along side their earlier League win in September for the second year in a row. It was a tightly contested final in Darver that ended on 1-10 to 3-02 to. A last minute disallowed goal from St. Kevin’s made for a tense finish. Captain Grainne Mackin was presented with the Cup by County Board Secretary Lorraine Young. Grainne thanked the County Board, both teams, the Brides committee members and team coaches Eddie and David for their commitment and dedication. Cara McKeever who scored 1-08 was presented with the Player of the Match award. Sincere congratulations to all.

Parish Centre

Anyone wishing to book the Parish Centre for Funerals and other occasions please contact Jean Myers directly at 042 9338670.

SHELAGH

Naomh Malachi

Naomh Malachi’s AGM will take place on Friday December 3rd at 8.30pm in the clubrooms. This is an important night in the club and would be great to see all club members there on the night as there will be a number of officer positions needed to be filled for 2022.

Club Lotto

No winner of the club lotto last week. Match 3 winners were Seamus Kane, Colm Kirk and B McKevitt. Next lotto is on Sunday November 14th at 9pm in the clubrooms. Jackpot €7,200. All tickets sold to be returned by 8.45pm. For anyone wishing to buy a ticket, please contact a committee member.

Membership

For anyone using the walkway, they must have a minimum of a social membership. Membership includes a family membership, adult membership, over 65’s full membership and social membership. Please adhere to local rules and regulations on using our walkway – strictly no dogs allowed. For further information, please contact Ruairi Daly on 0879068288 or a member of the committee.

Defibrillator

The defibrillator for the community is in the Naomh Malachi grounds and is located on the wall at the entrance to the pitch.

Chapel

Mass continues in Sacred Heart Chapel on Sunday mornings at 10.30am. Limited to 50 people in the chapel and outdoor sound available for all in the carpark.