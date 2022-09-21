Darcey Egan on her first day in St. Oliver Plunkett National School, Blackrock. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

ONE of the drawbacks under which the new Haggardstown Tidy Towns body were operating was not having a base from which to carry out activiites.

Developers help TT to store equipment

However, typical of the generosity, co-operation, support and indeed encouragement they have received from the corporate and business sector, is the gesture by developers Cannon Kirk to provide them with a facility to store equipment and keep it safe.

It is convenient and indeed a big help for the committee and volunteers taking part in regular clean-ups in the area.

This allows them to put away necessary tools, such as wheelbarrows and lawn mowers, and have them on hand when needed.

Chair Shane McGuinness said the body was “very appreciative” of the gesture and for the support they have received from the developers in pursuing their objective for the area to keep it clean and tidy.

This was demonstrated last year when the developers sponsored a garden competition in the Dundoogan estate.

New extension ready for return to school

SENIOR pupils returned to new surroundings after their summer break in Saint Oliver Plunkett School.

The work on the school’s new state-of-the-art extension was completed in time for occupation when classes resumed at the start of September.

The work began in February last and continued over the summer, and all was in readiness for senior pupils and teachers on their first day back after the holidays.

The new part of the school is located to the rear of the main building, and consists of three large classrooms with ancillary facilities.

Plans now are underway for the official opening of the extension. The date has been fixed for Friday, September 23.

Gers lotto results

THE jackpot increased again in the Geraldines lottery and this week the winner/s will he handed €11, 400 if they manage to select the lucky four numbers.

Players in last week’s draw drew a blank, with the main prize and the match three prize not won.

The numbers drawn were: 1, 10, 20 and 25.

Gers Marquee weekend

THE Geraldines are organising one mighty weekend of entertainment.

What’s promised as the club’s biggest Mighty Marquee weekend is arranged to take place from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9 at the club grounds at McGeough Park.

Plenty of hard work is going on behind the scenes, with preparations for an action-packed weekend.

The event that will consist of four parts, beginning on the Thursday with ‘Qween – It’s a Kinda Queen’ with the next night a Lipsync ‘Battle of the Community’, followed by Brutus Gold’s ‘Love Train’ on Saturday, and will conclude with The Tumbling Paddies on Sunday afternoon.

Tickets are now on sale using the following link: www.events54.com/geraldinesgfc.

Declan finishes golfing season with a double, as society plans one more outing

THE Green Gates golf society made the short journey to Ardee for their final outing of their season which was sponsored by Centra in the village centre.

It proved a memorable end especially for Declan Rafferty to what has been a most enjoyable and weather-kissed season, with the rain notable in the main for its absence.

Declan chalked up his second overall win in a row, having found top form as the programme reached a conclusion.

The society plan to stage one more un-official outing, with the local course of Dundalk chosen for a shortened 14 holes competition in November for turkeys.

The other prize winners in Ardee were:

Category 1, Tommy Traynor; Anthony McCrave.

Category 2, David Markey; Brendan Sharkey.

Category 3, Mark Smyth; Tommy Lennon.

Staff teaching changes

THE new school year saw changes on the teaching staff in Saint Fursey’s School.

With the retirement of Mary Brennan, a long serving and very fondly regarded member of the staff, Sandra Smith has taken over the role of Deputy Principal.

Mary was 30 years attached to the school and was given a fond farewell before the summer holidays.

Therese Kennelly has joined the teaching staff and received a hearty welcome and very best wishes for her future in the school.