Cooley News

Glenmore athletes who took part in the T. J. McEntee Cup cross-country event at Armagh. Melissa McCoy, Maeve Walsh (1st in the girls under 11), Ciaran Walsh, Aaron Cumiskey and Irene Cumiskey.

Cooley advance

Cooley Kickhams delighted their large following at Dowdallshill on Saturday evening last when they beat Dundalk Young Irelands by 0-15 to 1-8 in the quarter final of the Intermediate championship. It was a hard earned result for the Peninsula side as Young Irelands led for all of the first half and had a one point lead at half time, 1-5 to 0-7. As the second half progressed Cooley came more into the game and gradually took the lead and built on it although Young Irelands were always threatening.

Cooley Kickhams team and scorers; Neil Gallagher, Ronan McBride, Eoin McDaid, Luke White, M.J. Hanlon, Darren Marks, Gerry Malone, Peter Thornton, Brian White 0-3, Cian Connor 0-7, Fearghal Malone 0-1, Enda O’Neill 0-1, Michael Carron, Patrick Johnston, Aoghain McGuinness 0-1. Subs; Michael Rafferty, James O’Reilly 0-2, Patrick Sheelan, Rob Kearney, Ross Magennis.

Sadness at John’s passing

It is with heartfelt sadness that we at Cuchulainn Gaels have learned of the passing of John Elmore.

John was a past member of our club whose council and input was sought on many issues and occasions over the years. He was an avid supporter of Cuchulainn Gaels and all that it brought to the area.

John and the Elmore family have always been deeply involved with the club since our founding in 2005, with John Paul and Francis having both played for and managed our Senior team, Thomas having acted as a founding member and regular committee member and Brian - our first ever captain- still the heartbeat of the men’s team. John Paul Jnr, John’s grandson, starred in our recent first-ever championship win only two weeks ago.

Our condolences go to his wife Kathleen, his sons John Paul, Francis, Thomas and Brian, his daughter Anita, daughters-in-law Lynda, Ciara, Linda and Tracey and all grandchildren, extended family and friends.

All club activities are suspended at this time as a mark of respect to John and the Elmore family.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a Anam

Gaels Lotto at €9,300

The Cuchulainn Gaels lotto draw took place on Wednesday night last, September 29. The jackpot on offer was €9,200 but the four numbers drawn from the drum, 5, 6, 12, and 20, were not matched. There were two ‘match three’ winners, Nuala O’Connor and Pauline Mulligan. They share the €100 prize. The jackpot for this week’s draw which takes place on Wednesday October 6 is €9,300.

The easiest way to play the lotto is by purchasing a ticket online. Tickets can also be purchased in all the following local businesses: Fuels (TOP); Bar; Sister Chips; Post Office/Barry’s Shop; Cafe Rosa; Mace. If anyone would like to discuss anything lotto related, please do not hesitate to contact Mattie on (087) 9917373.

Rosary on the Coast

Rosary on the Coast for Life and Faith will take place this year on Sunday next, 10th October, at 2.30pm in Calvary, Ballyoonan, Omeath. Please be mindful of Covid 19 regulations. At the moment 200 people are allowed to gather outside.

This annual event will be held at various locations around the County, the Country and the World. In the Cooley peninsula Calvary will be the location and to date the other Louth venue is Mellifont Abbey in Collon.

Cooley Under 16s, 2020 Championship Winners

Cooley win U-16 title

Congratulations to the Cooley Kickhams 2020 U16 team who finally got to play their under 16 division one championship final last Wednesday night.

Geraldines provided the opposition and after a close first half, the Cooley girls strength and determination shone through in the second half and they took control of the game, winning by 5-14 to 1-6. For some of the girls this was their 3rd U16 championship in a row.

The Cooley squad: Shauna-Ward Rice, Shannon Walker, Hazel Malone, Chloe McCarragher, Lucy White, Kelly Carolan, Aideen Rice, Saule Juraityte, Katelyn Murphy, Kristana Keenan, Katie O’Rourke, Sarah Walker, Dana Ferguson, Emily McGrath, Shona Hanniffy, Niamh Donnelly, Orlaith Daly, Ciara Boyle, Chloe Boyle and Aislinn White. There were 4 players who played a big part in getting them to the final last year but were unfortunately unable to play tonight - Laoise McElroy, Abbie Traynor (captain), Leah Magee and Anna Dawson. Well done girls on a super performance.

A big thank you to mentors Martin Rice, Kieran Traynor, Denise McElroy and Edel Keenan and a special mention for Lisa Maguire who coached them. Congratulations also to Kristana Keenan on winning player of the match

Winter League

The results from last weekends North Louth Winter League are as follows;

Ramparts 3 Heynestown 4; Ravensdale 7 Redeemer 2; Faughart 4 Glen 3; Greenfield/Edentubber match called off.

The fixtures for this coming weekend are; Redeemer v Ramparts; Heynestown v Faughart; Ravensdale v Greenfield; Glen United v Edentubber.

Bellurgan Blotto

The Bellurgan United BLOTTO Results for Tuesday 28th September are as follows;

The numbers drawn were 7, 4, 2, 3, 1, 5, 6. There were no jackpot winners. The 3 Lucky Draw winners who each win €20

were; Betty O’Connor, Marsh Road; Derek Malone, Cooley; The Finnegan Grandchildren – c/o Pat.

This week’s Jackpot is €1650.

Junior champions

Cooley Kickhams ladies played St Fechins in the junior B Integral championship final last week. They led at half time by 1-4 to 0-3 and but needed extra time to win the championship 4-9 to 1-7.

The team and scorers; Sinead Rice, Kate Arnold, Deborah Malone, Shannon Walker, Roisin McDaid, Aoife Traynor, Aideen Rice, Zoule Jurayte, Katelyn Murphy 1-3, Kristenna Keenan, Leanne Tuohy, Sarah Walker 0-1, Katie O’Rourke 1-2, Lauren McGrath 0-1, Chloe McCarragher 1-0. Subs; Shona Hanniffy 1-0, Emily McGrath, Orlaith Daly, Alice Ferguson 0-2, Meghan McGlynn, Patricia Marmion, Ciara Donnelly.

Kickhams lotto draw

The Cooley Kickhams lotto draw took place on Monday night last, September 27, with an on-line platform, Clubforce.

There was a jackpot of €8,400 on offer but the numbers drawn, 3, 19, 29 and 32 did not produce a jackpot winner. There were no ‘match three’ winners and the five winners of the special draw were;

Alice Hoey c/o Doreena; Rebecca Rafferty c/o Online; Noeleen Maguire c/o Online; Ger Long c/o Online; Linda Halpenny c/o Adrian. They each receive €20. This week’s jackpot is €8,600.

The new system will make it easier for our supporters and members and wider community to access tickets and in turn support the club with much needed funds. There are many options to choose from (on the options drop down list ) to make it even easier to play and avoid missing out on a single draw. (A popular option is the 3 lines for €5). Paper tickets are also available in Barry’s Shop and Bush Service Station. We also have ambitious plans to enhance our club facilities this year which will of course benefit the club and community. Buying a weekly lotto ticket would be a huge help in reaching our targets and securing the future of Cooley Kickhams GFC. Thank you for your continued support

Melissa wins €1,000 in draw

Melissa White, Ballinamara, became the first winner in the Cooley Kickhams Wall Ball draw when her name came out of the computer as the first €1,000 winner. There are four more top prizes to be won prior to the car draw which takes place at the end of October.

This grand prize draw is to raise funds to help Kickhams add a handball alley to their facilities at Monksland. The top prize in the draw is a Kia Stonic K2, supplied by Rice and Roddy. This is in addition to the 5/€1000 prizes already mentioned.

Tickets are €20 each or three for €50. The draw will take place on Saturday October 30.

Christmas Craft Fair

The Christmas Gift and Craft Fair, organised by St. Patrick GFC annually, is scheduled to take place on Sunday November 21, starting at 10am.

This arrangement is of course subject to following the government’s guidelines at that time. All covid 19 guidelines will be followed on the day also. With this in mind we are now taking bookings for a limited number of stalls.

To book a stall and for further details please contact Louise at 0876659312, Maria at +353 (87) 804 0042 or Sharon at 0863907576.

Pat’s jackpot €4,400

The St. Patrick’s GFC lotto draw took place on Thursday night last, September 30, for a jackpot of €4,200. The numbers drawn, 11, 12, 14 and 28, did not however produce a jackpot winner.

There were two ‘match three’ winners; Ciaran Finnegan, Bellurgan, and Claire O’Connor, Railway Village.. This week’s jackpot is €4,400 and the draw takes place on Thursday October 7.

We are trying to make doing the lotto as easy as possible so people don’t miss out because of restrictions. There are weekly and monthly options. We have our on-line facility too

This link takes you directly to the online option.

Our Local shops and post offices have €2 a line or 3 lines for €5 envelopes.

We also have a direct debit facility which can be set up very easily If you’d like to contact a committee member. They are only waiting and willing to help out anyone unable to get their lotto in and would be glad to help out in any way.

For further details please feel free to contact any of the Lotto Committee

Paul Breen (087) 680 3402; Padraic O’Connor +353 (87) 239 7137; Rose McEneaney 0872320110; Pat Finnegan (086) 806 7793; Louise McEneaney (087)6659312; Vin O’Hare (087) 956 3948; Maria White +353 (87) 804 0042; Mary O’Connor (087) 270 9298; Sean Crilly (087) 913 6627; Eamonn McCann +353 (87) 252 3611.

Baroness May Blood MBE

On Tuesday 28th of September a group of women from Altnaveigh and Omeath gathered in the Canal Court Hotel, Newry, to meet with Baroness May Blood. The gathering was funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs, reconciliation unit, and organised by Engage4Change, Omeath District Development. The event was facilitated by Dr. Margaret Nugent of the Department of Adult and Community Education, Maynooth University.

Baroness blood commenced by describing, how she chose the title Baroness of Blackwatertown, Co Armagh. She described her life through the metaphor of a series of doors that she encountered; born into a poor protestant family in a mixed community in Belfast; working in Blackstaff Linen Mill for 38 years; her studies and representation in trade unionism; her involvement with the Northern Ireland Women’s Council and her influence in the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. May talked about the constraints of the patriarchal system that dominated her upbringing and much of her adult life. She spoke about the dominance of paramilitarism within her community and the impact it had on women and families. She spoke about the experiences she had within the House of Lords and within her political life in general. She managed the entrenched system of patriarchy within the home, community, work and political sphere by refusing to back down. She referenced her book Watch My Lips, I’m Speaking, as her response to the silencing of women in political life. In summary she noted that the series of doors she encountered throughout her life provided her with five key treasures; decisions; opportunities; obstacles; risks and solutions.

The participants to the event raised a series of questions and May elaborated on each one, questions about her family life; her recommendations for enhancing women’s solidarity and sense of community; her work in the mill; her cross community work and her response to the obstacles she faced throughout her life.

The next steps for the project were then outlined. Engage4Change are planning a series of facilitated conversations on Tuesday mornings throughout the month of October in the Dolmen Centre Omeath, exploring the role of women in border communities. The conversations will explore the role of women in family, community, civil and political life and Engage4Change intends to draw together women from across the Cooley Peninsula and the border area. For further information contact kathleen@engage4change.ie joanne@engage4change.ie

Zoe and John on home soil

The Autumn concert season continues in the Carlingford Heritage Centre on Sunday next, October 3, when the entertainment will by provided by Zoe Conway and John McIntyre. Zoe and John are the musicians in residence and patrons will be delighted to have them back on their home soil. They are also the artistic directors of the Autumn series of concerts.

Tickets at €15 each (concessions €12) can be bought at the following; online or by phoning +353429373454.

www.carlingfordheritagecentre.comemail;info@carlingfordheritagecentre.com