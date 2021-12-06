Carlingford celebrates funding for St Patrick’s festival event

Michael Doherty, Caroline McEvoy and Mick Doherty at the coffee morning in the Ravensdale Community Centre in aid of The North Louth Hospice in memory of Ann Doherty. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Steph Grills, Carlingford runner up in the Environmentalist of the Year receives her award from Cllr. Maria Doyle at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Category D estate, overall winner Clos na Manach, Carlingford represented by Tony Flynn receives the award from Larry Magnier at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

There were low-key celebrations in Carlingford last week to mark the local heritage trust being awarded 10,000 funding from Tic Toc and the St Patrick’s Festival for an exciting cultural event planned round the Thosel next spring.

“We’re planning to create a cultural event which will focus on the Thosel building which has come under the stewardship of the Carlingford Louth Heritage Trust in recent months,” says Geraldine Kieran, community heritage manager.

For the funding application, they submitted an idea for a cultural event which will focus on the hitsory of the Thosel, which was originally a toll gate, as well looking at themes of exclusion and inclusion.

“We believe that the Thosel was originally a three-storey building which was used to collect tolls from the native Irish as they entered the town which had been built by the Normans. Anyone coming into the town had to pay a toll.”

She says that the notion of inclusion is a big part of the theme for the St Patrick’s Festival so they are planning to develop a day with local school children focus on this, using the Thosel as a symbol.”

“The plan is to work with schools and focus on themes like bullying and racism.”

“We will be asking children to write stories about their own experiences with the hope of putting the on public display.”

Geraldine says that the while there is uncertainty around what restrictions will be in place next Spring, they will be working towards events which could be held outside.

“We do hope that we will be able to present it to a live audience as it would be great to get them involved in immersive theatre.”

There are also plans to have the Thosel floodlight so that it can take its place alongside other landmark historic buildings in Carlingford such as King John’s Castle and the Abbey.

Geraldine recently took up the position of community heritage manager, having previously run her own drama school.

However, due to the pandemic, she decided to embark on a career change and is enjoying her new role in Carlingford.

She brings with her a good skills mix and is enjoying getting to know her colleagues in the Heritage Centre as well as the local community.

“Carlingford has a lovely European vibe and it does draw people.”

Christmas cheer in Carlingford: castle tours and music

Carlingford Heritage Centre is delighted to announce a series of festive events. This December they are hosting two special Christmas Castle Tours with Ghan house. Viistors can enjoy a trip through medieval Carlingford Castle, followed by the opportunity to taste the flavours of the region at Ghan House.

As its Christmas time they will be treated to mulled wine and mince pies. Places are limited availability so book early to avoid disappointment: www.carlingfordheritagecentre.com

The tours will take place on December 11th and December 18th meeting at the tourist office at the old station house. Tickets are €18.00.

The second event in their festive season is December Songs, a wonderful concert with Roisin Toal and Brian Connor who will perform a song cycle by the multi- award-winning American composer Maury Yeston.

The songs describe a cold winter walk through Central Park in New York, and memories of life, loss and love as they occupy the mind of the works single character.

The composer was inspired to write this piece by the great song cycle of Franz Schubert – “Die Wintereisse.” The ten songs range in mood from poetic to angered, from nostalgic to hopeful, though all the songs are tuneful and beautifully crafted.

Special guest joining Roisin and Brian is Dundalk based violinist Bróna Cahill (co-leader RTE Concert Orchestra), who will play some light favourites and additional Christmas songs.

The concert takes place on Sunday December 12th at 4pm, Tickets available online: from www.carlingfordheritagecentre.com

Tidy Towns Christmas Raffle

The Gyles Quay, Lordship and Mountbagnal Tidy Towns committee are running a Christmas raffle this year to help raise funds for exciting projects they wish to carry out in 2022.

There are fabulous prizes up for grabs - 1st prize is return flights with aer lingus to any UK/European city, 2nd prize an overnight B+B stay in the Fairways with evening meal included. There are also hampers and vouchers amongst the prizes. Tickets only 2€ or 3 for 5€, available in Sheelans, Ferguson’s, The Station House and McCrystals, can also enter by Revolut to @davidjsj3x, make sure to leave contact name and number when entering. Thanks for all your support.

Bellurgan United Blotto Jackpot is €2,100

The Bellurgan United Blotto results for Tuesday last, 30th November, are as follows;

The numbers drawn were 6, 3, 4, 2, 1, 7 and 5. There were no jackpot winners. There was one ‘match four’ winner, Sinead Condon, Old road, Bellurgan, who wins €100. The jackpot for next week’s draw is €2,100.

You can now play Blotto on-line. Check out the link on the Bellurgan United Face Book page and Website or download the Club Force App. Thank you for your continued support. Stay safe!

Carlingford Tidy Towns Awards

Congratulations to Steph Grills who was awarded runner up for Environmentalist of the year at Louth Looking Good Award ceremony. Steph saw the need for a local Freecycling group and set it up online. ‘ one man’s trash is another man’s treasure’. Well done!

Carlingford Tidy Towns also received a Biodiversity Award at the Louth Looking Good award ceremony last week. It was awarded for a total upgrade and redesign of the Nature Garden that includes a pond area, wildflower meadow and a productive edible garden as well as perennial beds and a vegetable plot- a terrific transformation and a wildlife haven

Two newly planted perennial borders on the village greens and the refurbishment of planting at the tennis courts adds further to the biodiversity value of the village.

Greenway One Day Closure

The Carlingford/Omeath Greenway is closed for its annual one day closure this Tuesday December 7th.

The Greenway is a permissive path rather than a right of way so the landowners allow Louth County Council to run parts of the Greenway across their land but without creating any legal, public right of access. The closure allows the landowners to retain full ownership of the land and avoid creating a public right of way.

You are asked to please co-operate with the closure.

Under 20 Victory for Cooley

Cooley Kickhams beat Geraldines at Fr. McEvoy Park on Sunday last by 3-15 to 1-6 in the under 20 League. At half time they led by 3-8 to 0-4.

There are four under 20 groups and Kickhams play in group two. The other teams are St. Fechins, Geraldines, St. Brides and Newtown Blues. Cooley and St. Fechins top the table with three wins each and they clash on Sunday next, 12th December, at Pairc Naomh Feicin at 12 o’clock.

Cooley Kickhams team and scorers against Geraldines; Cian Rogan, Josh McShane, Ross Magennis, Sean McCarragher, Ronan McBride 0-1, Joe Mee, Ian Arnold 0-2, Gerard White, Cormac Malone, Cian Connor 0-2, Peter Shields 1-1, Thomas McCarragher 0-2, Aodhan O’Hanlon 1-2, Patrick Johnston 0-2, Cian Murphy 1-0. Subs; Thomas Fearon, Cathal Malone, Eddie Kirwan, Aaron Rafferty, Ronan McMullin, Eunan McMullin, Gerard Hanlon 0-1, Enda O Neill 0-2, Connor McAviney.

Engage for Change Project at Dolmen Centre

Last week our junior youth club in the Dolmen Centre, Omeath, finished up for the Christmas break. And such an evening they had, as they finished their building resilience through sports programme with The Respect Project. Massive thank you to Marty and Tommy for providing a great programme which raised the young peoples awareness and skill base in over coming obstacles both in sports and their personal lives.

This programme was funded by: LCDC–Community Mental Health Fund Healthy Ireland Small Grants Fund.

Cuchulainn Gaels Annual Meeting

The Cuchulainn Gaels AGM will take place on this coming Wednesday, 8th of December, at 8pm in the Granvue Hotel.

Cuchulainn Gaels would like to invite all our club members, parents of underage players and community to attend. If anyone wishes to get a copy of nomination or motion papers they should email : Secretary.cuchulainngaels.louth@gaa.ie

Cuchulainn Gaels Christmas Calendar

Cuchulainn Gaels are delighted to step into the festive season with the launch of their 2022 Club Calendar.

The calendars will be on sale in various shops across Omeath from last week today for €10. You can reserve your calendar via our club page and pay via Revolut or Paypal (details will be shared upon request) or alternatively you can purchase online via our club lotto link.

The perfect stocking filler!

SVP Cooley Peninsula Christmas Appeal

If anyone in the Cooley Peninsula community needs assistance please contact St. Vincent de Paul by phoning 087-9656852.

If you are in a position to donate or provide vouchers, please contact Maura 086-3361199 or Ann 087-2778671. We need funds to ensure that we can continue to assist those who are struggling in our community. The financial support we provide includes assistance with food vouchers, utility bills, education and medical bills. All of the funds received are used to support our local community.

Carlingford/Omeath Parish Bulletin

We have received updated Covid-19 guidelines from the Archdiocese of Armagh regarding printing hard copies of the parish bulletin. In the interest of safety to parishioners, parish staff and volunteers, the parish bulletin will not be printed until further notice. It will continue to be available online or can be emailed to parishioners from the parish office. Please contact the parish secretary 042 9373111 or candoparish@gmail.com.

December Songs – Concert in Heritage Centre

Roisin Toal and Brian Connor present ‘December Songs’ which is a song cycle by multi award winning American composer Maury Yeston (Titanic, Grand Hotel, Nine). The songs describe a cold winter walk through Central Park in New York, and memories of life, loss and love as they occupy the mind of the works’ single character. The composer was inspired to write this piece by the great song cycle of Franz Schubert – ‘Die Wintereisse’. The ten songs range in mood from poetic to angered, from nostalgic to hopeful, though all the songs are tuneful and beautifully crafted.

A special guest joining Roisin and Brian is Dundalk based violinist Bróna Cahill (co-leader RTE Concert Orchestra), who will play some light favourites and additional Christmas songs.

The concert is on December 12 in the Carlingford Heritage Centre and the doors open at 4pm. Adult tickets are priced at €15 with concessions at €12. Tickets can be booked at www.carlingfordheritagecentre.com

Cuchulainn Gaels Lotto Jackpot €10,200

The Cuchulainn Gaels lotto draw took place on Wednesday night last, December 1. The jackpot on offer was €10,100 but the four numbers drawn, 8, 26, 28, and 30, were not matched. There was one ‘match three’ winner, M. Woods, who wins the €100. The jackpot for this week’s draw which takes place on Wednesday December 8 is €10,200.

The easiest way to play the lotto is by purchasing a ticket online. Tickets can also be purchased in all the following local businesses: Fuels (TOP); Bar; Sister Chips; Post Office/Barry’s Shop; Cafe Rosa; Mace. If anyone would like to discuss anything lotto related, please do not hesitate to contact Mattie on (087) 9917373.

€10,400 Jackpot at Cooley Kickhams Lotto

The Cooley Kickhams lotto draw took place on Monday night last, November 29, with an on-line platform, Clubforce. There was a jackpot of €10,200 on offer but the numbers drawn, 6, 19, 31 and 32, did not produce a jackpot winner. There were two ‘match three’ winners; Gearoid Clarke c/o on-line; Raymond Ballantine c/o on-line. They each receive €50. This week’s jackpot is €10,400.

The new system will make it easier for our supporters and members and wider community to access tickets and in turn support the club with much needed funds. There are many options to choose from (on the options drop down list ) to make it even easier to play and avoid missing out on a single draw. (A popular option is the 3 lines for €5). Paper tickets are also available in Barry’s Shop and Bush Service Station. We also have ambitious plans to enhance our club facilities this year which will of course benefit the club and community. Buying a weekly lotto ticket would be a huge help in reaching our targets and securing the future of Cooley Kickhams GFC. Thank you for your continued support.

St. Patrick’s GFC Annual Meeting

St Patrick’s GFC held their Annual General Meeting in the Complex at Lordship on Monday night 29th November. The following officers were elected; Chairman, Paul Breen; Vice Chairman, Tommy McCann; Secretary, John Grogan;Treasurer, Padraic O’Connor; Asst. Treasurer, Louise McEneaney; PRO Football, Maria White; PRO Social, Louise McEneaney; Ass. PRO, Conor Duffy; Registration Officer, Vin O’Hare; Co. Board Representative, Tommy McCann; Minor Board Representative, Ciaran Keenan; Og Sport Officer, Colm Holmes; Child Protection Officer, Stephen O’Connor.

Johnny Magee was announced as Senior Team Manager for the upcoming 2022 season.

Honour for Gerry at Kickhams AGM

The Cooley Kickhams AGM took place on Thursday last, December 2nd. The club would like to thank all who helped with the running of the club in 2021, managers, coaches, members of the executive, all who maintain the playing fields and facilities in such pristine condition, Mary who washes and looks after the jerseys and all parents and guardians without whom there would be no club.

Congratulations to Gerry Malone who was nominated as Honorary President of the club on the night. Gerry was proud to accept this accolade bestowed on him. A prestigious honour for Gerry and well deserving of this title.

There was much progress made during the year, in particular, with our adult footballing teams. Our senior team made it to the Intermediate Championship Final, but narrowly miss out on glory. This was followed up with the magnificent junior team successfully capturing both Championship and League crowns, getting the better of old rivals Ardee St Marys on both occasions.

Building on these successes is the challenge for 2022 and making the breakthrough back to senior championship is the target.

Thanks to all our players who represented our Club at all levels during 2021 and make great sacrifices to do so.

Let’s hope 2022 will be another successful year for our club both on and off the pitch.

At the AGM our Chairperson, Niall, Secretary Brian and Treasurer, Gerry, gave very comprehensive reports on activities on and off the pitch for 2020 and 2021. Club officers were largely re-elected and are as follows for 2022;

Chairperson, Niall Brady; Vice Chairperson, Kevin Smyth; Secretary, Brian Rafferty; Asst. Secretary ( to be elected in January); Treasurer, Pauline Malone; Assist. Treasurer, Fidelma Brady; PRO Joan Duffy; Game Stats Officer, Jamie Farrell; Coaching Officer, Gabrielle Hanlon; Irish Language Officer, Aidan Faughey; Health and Safety Officer, Annemarie O’Neill; Child Protection Officer, Anne McDonald.

Good luck to all in 2022!

St. Patrick’s Lotto Jackpot €6,200

The St. Patrick’s GFC lotto draw took place on Thursday night last, December 2, for a jackpot of €6,000. The numbers drawn, 7, 11, 24 and 29, did not however produce a jackpot winner.

There were three ‘match three’ winners; Irene Cumiskey c/o On-line; Colin Goss, Ballymakellett; Jacqueline Campbell, Top Rath. They share the €100 prize. This week’s jackpot is €6,200 and the draw takes place on Thursday December 9.

We are trying to make doing the lotto as easy as possible so people don’t miss out because of restrictions. There are weekly and monthly options. We have our on-line facility too - http://member..com/.clubforcemcfappasp This link takes you directly to the online option.

Our Local shops and post offices have €2 a line or 3 lines for €5 envelopes.

We also have a direct debit facility which can be set up very easily If you’d like to contact a committee member. They are only waiting and willing to help out anyone unable to get their lotto in and would be glad to help out in any way.

For further details please feel free to contact any of the Lotto Committee

Paul Breen (087) 680 3402; Padraic O’Connor +353 (87) 239 7137; Rose McEneaney 0872320110; Pat Finnegan (086) 8067793; Louise McEneaney (087)6659312; Vin O’Hare (087) 956 3948; Maria White +353 (87) 804 0042; Mary O’Connor (087) 270 9298; Sean Crilly (087) 913 6627; Eamonn McCann +353 (87) 252 3611.

The Story of Christmas

The children’s liturgy group in Cooley Parish will perform “The Story of Christmas” on Saturday next, 11th December. The group, together with the John Paul II group, will relate “The Nativity Story”, sing Christmas Carols, pray and get involved in an Arts and Crafts Activity in the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Boher, on Saturday 11th December from 2.00pm – 3.30pm.

We encourage you to book a place for your child/children through texting/ringing 087-7457491 or Emailing childrensliturgycooley@gmail.com. This is guaranteed to be a memorable event!

Goal Mile on St. Stephens Day at Bush

Glenmore AC will host the GOAL mile this year on St. Stephens day, 26th Dec at 11am. Register on line today, option to do the mile virtually or at the track.

https://eventmaster.ie/fundraising/pages/IB27548101

The club are taking part in the sleep out for the homeless which began on Sunday night last, 28th November at Bush.

We are appealing to club members who may want to join us for our designated night to text 0872325615 for details of night & times. This is another very worthy cause. It may be that you can give one or two hours or the complete night or donate. Do what you can. Thank you.

The late Paddy Jordan

The death took place of one of the St. Patrick’s club legends, Paddy Jordan, who passed away recently in England. Paddy played for the club for many years and was part of the 1960 junior championship winning team. He also went on to represent Louth and played in midfield in the 1961 All Ireland Junior Championship victory.

On behalf of all supporters deepest sympathy is extended to his sons Eoin and Hugh, daughter Orla, brothers John and Séamus and his extended family and friends.

The Rannafast Cup success in 1966 was Paddy’s last outing for St. Patricks. What an impact he made, scoring two goals!

Congratulations to Double Winners, Cooley Juniors

Congratulations to Cooley Kickhams juniors who won this division 4 league final against Ardee St. Marys by 3-12 to 2-3 having led at half time by 3-8 to 1-1.

What a great achievement for the team to add the league title to the junior 2 championship they only won last week beating the same opposition! The championship final was keenly contested but on this occasion the lads controlled the game from the off and looked clear winners from early on. Well done team and management!

Team, panel and scorers: Cian Rogan, Dylan McGarrity, James Loughran, Cormac McGuigan, Sean White 0-1, Dean McGreehan, James O’Reilly 1-1, Keith White, Cormac Malone, Emmet Rogan 1-1, Declan Sheelan 0-2, Enda O’Neill, Aodhan O’Hanlon 0-4, Patrick Johnston 1-2, Conor Loughran. Subs: Patrick McGrath, Ian Arnold, Ronan McBride, Gerard White, James Murnaghan, Michael Carron 0-1, Peter Shields, Thomas Fearon, Jamie Farrell, Thomas McCarragher, M.J. McCarragher, M.J. Hanlon, Cian Murphy, Daniel Hanlon, Eunan McMullin, Joe Mee, Richard Brennan, Cathal Malone.