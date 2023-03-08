Blackrock Bulletin

ONE of the gala social occasions in the community was revived with great success on Friday night last, with the staging of the Saint Oliver Plunkett School fashion show.

Fashion show fun

As it was in years before the pandemic Dundalk Golf club kindly played host to the event, and the part of the array of fashion on display was supplied by the professional shop.

Seven different exhibitors showed off their apparels and wares. These included Sybil, Va Va Voom, Carraig Donn, Elmay, Ruby Nu, Ozone.

It was an occasion that was greatly looked forward to by those in attendance, and it certainly lived up to expectations, as things revert to something like normal again after the worst of Covid 19.

The show was organised by the parents’ association who are seeking to help the school defray the cost of refurbishing the front yard to make it more attractive for playing for the pupils, and stoke up their imagination.

Among the new facilities planned is an outdoor classroom, where lessons can be conducted in the good weather.

Imaginative toys are also to be provided, and the aim is to have is have the work carried out in time for the good weather to allow pupils avail of the new facilities.

The Parents Committee were very grateful for the support of the fashion show from all those who bought tickets, and for the generous sponsorship of prizes in the raffle, especially from businesses with connections with the school.

All set for the Parade

THE organising committee have plans in hand to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with the staging again of a parade through the village to mark the national feast day, starting at 1 p.m.

Once again, it will be very much a community occasion with plenty of participation from clubs and organisations, three local schools, interest groups and individuals, creating a fun and entertaining atmosphere.

Musical entertainment will be provided by a local class group based in the community centre, which will take part in the march and are expected to treat fellow marchers and spectators to the pleasure of their music.

The organisers also say that businesses will be part of the line-up, with the garda and hopefully the Fire Brigade can spare some of their personnel and equipment, with the Dundalk parade also taking place at the same time.

A colour party from the Defence Forces will head up the parade, and a well known local personality will fill the role of Grand Marshall.

The parade will start off as usual at Cocklehill and proceed along the front street as far as Saint Oliver Plunkett Church before dispersing.

Lotto results

The Geraldines lottery draw produced no winner/s.

The numbers drawn were 6, 7, 18 and 31. It is now worth €4,800.

Tidy Towns’ momentum underlined

THE momentum that has grown behind the setting up of a branch of the Tidy Towns in Haggardstown was underlined by the very encouraging attendance this week at a general meeting in the Geraldines clubrooms.

Over 30 were present and over an hour and a half discussion was spent discussing topics in relation to the area, not necessarily pertaining to Tidy Towns, but important and in need of addressing with the soaring population leading to concern that the amenities and infrastructure are not there to support the needs of residents, especially young people.

The meeting was rounded off with tea and refreshments, giving the attendance the opportunity to socialise and become more familiar with each other.

Looking ahead, the branch is looking to erect town land signage, with places identified on the west of the area from the Ardee Road, inner relief road, and at Jackie Murphy’s on the old Dublin Road and the Chapel Road.

It was emphasised that the branch is always looking for new members, and would particularly welcome the injection of younger people.