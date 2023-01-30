Blackrock Bulletin

Major progress has been made to re-open what was a great outlet for social activity for young teenage boys and girls till Covid intervened and, like a lot of activity, was shut down.

Youth club re-opening now within sight

It’s now, sadly, approaching the second anniversary since the club was suspended. However, concerted efforts and no little determination has brought the prospect of the club resuming to within a very foreseeable timeframe, and before the present school year ends.

There are just a couple of crucial ends to be tied up, with both parents and teenagers very keen for the re-opening to happen as soon as possible.

Parents are driven by the desire to enable their offspring to get back to meeting and communicating with their contemporaries on a face-to-face basis, play games and have some fun in a safe and controlled setting.

Some of those in the age bracket that the club has catered for has missed out on this vital aspect of their development through Covid in the last two years. These young teenagers are at the older teenage spectrum, and they are also invited to come and be part of the club.

In their case it’s hoped they might like to engage in a supervisory role as youth leaders.

Very encouragingly, a few of the youth leaders that were previously in the club have agreed to act as adult leaders.

Much of the vital groundwork for the resumption of the club has been completed, like organising training for volunteer helpers and obtaining Garda vetting approval for those who will voluntarily help run the club.

The community centre on Sandy Lane was the headquarters for the club to hold weekly meetings on a Friday night.

It is again the venue the club would like to make home. Once certain aspects are ready, the organisers will hold a registration night where young teenagers will be invited to come along to sign up to take part in the club.

Grandparents’ Day fun

ST Fursey’s School hosted a special Grandparents’ Day Mass on Wednesday last January 25 in the Geraldines Hall, celebrated by Father Padraig Keenan PP.

Over 300 grandparents, parents and members of the school community attended the event organised by the school as part of Catholic Schools Week 2023.

The event acknowledged the valuable part grandparents play in grandchildren’s lives. Grandparents travelled from near and far to join in the joyous occasion. They were proudly shown the children’s artwork and treated to a specially prepared performance from the school choir.

The guests were served refreshments providing an opportunity to relax, talk and swap stories about their own school days.

The staff and pupils of St Fursey’s are already looking forward to next year’s celebrations!

Results for Gers’ Lottery Draw

THERE was one match three winner, Kevin Joyce, who captured the €200 prize for selecting three of the four numbers in the Geraldines’ lottery draw.

However, there was no winner of the jackpot of €3,400, which required naming all four numbers drawn.

They were 20, 21, 25 and 32.

Tidy Towns group to explore area signage this year

THE Tidy Towns group in Haggardstown have managed with a lot of voluntary effort in their first official year to curtail fairly effectively the problem of littering in the area.

That was evidenced by the award of a silver medal to the area, acknowledging the efforts of very many in the area who, on a regular basis, often of their own accord, go out and pick up litter and rubbish in their locality.

The award is being recognised by the erection of a sign by Louth County Council, which will be sited close to Haggardstown Garden Centre.

Signage is a sphere that the Tidy Towns body intends to focus on this year, taking the opportunity for a start to plant some shrubbery and make the site of the new sign an attractive feature.

Two other locations that the body is viewing to erect signs to extend a welcome to Haggardstown is close to the WuXi plant off the inner bypass road, and also the Chapel Pass.

Signage is an aspect that was referred to in the Tidy Towns report, which the body received having last year entered the national competition for the first time.

The body intends to hold an AGM at the end of this month, which will provide an opportunity to discuss plans for the year ahead.