Blackrock Bulletin

Paddy loved to see people laugh and enjoy themselves

DUNDALK was so privileged to call him their own and he had a special connection with Blackrock.

The Great Padini was his stage name, known so fondly and with great awe wherever he travelled to perform his tricks and magic.

He mystified all how he pulled off those wonderful tricks. But what was so special was the pleasure that he gave to his audiences, large and small, children and adults alike.

He was a top calibre artiste that charmed, fascinated and drew smiles and laughter in equal measure.

His like seldom comes along and he was not only a great entertainer but a lovely, humble and unpretentious human being, with an engaging smile , who was gregarious and fun loving.

He was as likely in the company of friends to pull out his pack of cards or some other part of accoutrements in his magic repertoire and perform in whatever social setting he was in, such as a local pub or club, and light it up with his wizardry.

That was just Paddy who loved to see people laugh and enjoy themselves.

Down the years, those who came to know Paddy well through his brother, Brian, a great friend and entertainer in his own inimitable way, enjoyed many such occasions.

Paddy also memorably put on shows for the local children in the likes of the Legion of Mary Hall and schools on his visits to Blackrock to Brian and his wife Ann and their children David and Christopher.

These events provided a sense of wonderment and real joy for his young audiences, and they will last long in their memories.

So will Paddy in a very special way to all who had the privilege of knowing him and enjoying him as a person and his magic moments.

Widespread tributes have flooded in since his passing and heartfelt sympathy extended to Brian and his other surviving brother Joseph and daughter Michelle, son Nigel and extended family.

Work to finish by end of month

WORK is expected to be completed on the landmark feature in front of Sexton on the former Dublin Road by the end of the month.

The project undertaken by the local Tidy Towns committee will include a welcome sign to Haggardstown and serve as a place of relaxation.

The feature is to incorporate a cast iron sign, extending a welcome to all to the townsland, with seating and a flower bed, and will be located on the green area opposite Sexton’s restaurant and lounge at the junction of the former main Dublin Road and Marlbog Road.

The project is the first of this nature in the area by the Tidy Towns Committee who intend to install floodlighting at a later stage – probably next year.

The site for the landmark has been carefully chosen to be the focal point of the sprawling community until such time as anticipated a central point is provided with the large housing and industrial development and the necessary complimentary facilities are built.

The main thoroughfare of the community is the Marl Bog Road with traffic entering from and exiting onto the former main Dublin Road.

The Tidy Towns Committee has obtained funding for the work, with Louth County Council providing a grant and the local body sourcing other funds.

Former parish priest passes away

FATHER Robert (Bobby) McKenna, who has passed away, served as local parish priest for four years from 1995 to 1999. He was held with much affection and was known for his courteous and kind nature.

From Killeeshil, Tyrone he was ordained in Maynooth in 1958. He filled the role of diocesan advisor and later director of the Institute of Religious Education over a 22-year period.

He was curate for four years in Kilsaran before being appointed PP in Lordship in 1986.

He was transferred to the parish in 1995 to succeed Canon Desmond Campbell.

Jackpot is €11,000

THE jackpot is now €11,000 in the Geraldines lottery. Four players came within one number of claiming it last week when the numbers drawn were 11, 17, 21 and 26. They were Janet Reneghan, Alan Smyth, Tiernan Hand, Ciara Lennon.

The four shared the €200 prize for selecting three numbers.