Blackrock Bulletin

THE new roundabout shrubbery and flower features that have enhanced greatly the attraction of the area, have put a great deal more on the shoulders of Haggardstown Tidy Towns to maintain and keep them in apple pie condition.

New worker a big help to Tidy Towns’ inspiring efforts

Certainly, over the summer they have devoted a lot of attention to the roundabouts, situated on the inner road that links Clermont and Marlbog Road, and the cost of developing was so generously sponsored by local developers.

The fruits of the volunteers’ endeavours are plain to see and enjoy. However, there is no question that their efforts alone would not have been sufficient.

A spokesman for the local body acknowledged it was a task they would not have been able to do only for the worker that has been allocated to them by the Louth Leader Project to help maintain the area.

“It has been a massive help and only for Louth Leader providing a worker we would not have been able to do it (maintain the roundabouts) —there’s that much in it.”

The local body hope to be granted a second community worker to augment the giant steps that volunteers have made in cleaning and tidying a sizeable sprawling area that was mainly rural in nature but in recent years has taken on a an expanding urban and industrial character.

Underlining the size of the task that the committee with the enthusiastic support of residents have undertaken and continually face in maintaining the area is that it encompasses over 30 kilometres of roadway. This is double the size of the roads in neighbouring Blackrock.

However, in just over a year since the formation of the body, 50 volunteers have answered the call and joined in the inspiring community initiative and have succeeded in achieving significant and pleasing concrete results.

These have been echoed by the area’s mark in the Louth County Council’s litter league. In the council’s most recent evaluation, the judges awarded Haggardstown 112 points out of a possible 200.

The area is quite open to dumping, with the rural and secluded parts of the terrain where fly tipping and dumping can be carried out without detection and under the cover of darkness in instances.

The committee rely a lot on the goodwill of businesses to help keep the area clean and tidy, but there is an ongoing need for more to become involved in the maintenance of the area.

Notwithstanding that those engaged have given unstinting commitment to keeping the area, not just confining them to taking part in the regular picking sessions.

These were started on the first Saturday of the month when the movement was launched over 12 months ago. Now volunteers are out cleaning their local parts of the community every day.

They have taken ownership of their own areas, arranging to go out and pick up the rubbish and litter at a time and on a day when suits them.

“We always need new people and we definitely always welcome new people onto the committee,” said a spokesman for the committee.

He urged anybody interested to contact haggardstowntidytowns@gmail.com.

More improvements to the park in Blackrock

The public park is Blackrock’s jewel in the crown and proof, if it was needed, is the national and international awards that it has collected, a huge testament to the largely voluntary effort that keeps it in top shape, unique in that regard compared to famous parks with whom it shares prestigious recognition.

Even more important it is such a wonderful amenity to use for all in the community and even visitors who travel from further afield.

The Park Committee are the people with the full co-operation of the Tidy Towns who have developed it and brought it to such a high standard.

But they are not content to stand still, with plans for further development and to improve the park.

Presently, the finishing touches are being put to revamping the composting area, with the Park Committee and the Tidy Towns working together on the project, planning on which stretches back to last year.

It entailed obtaining funding from Louth County Council that covered most of the cost.

What has been achieved is the erection of new fencing, and the creation of new instruction and demonstration facilities that can accommodate the holding of workshops and inviting along experts to help promote the important changes that are necessary in our environment and the practice of biodiversity.

The Park Committee and indeed the Tidy Towns are very encouraged and enthused that the local schools and especially pupils are very supportive and involved in goals that they are trying to achieve for the amenity and the local environment, and have made their own significant stamp on the park.

Declan wins society outing

DECLAN Rafferty was the winner of the penultimate outing in the Green Gates society’s season. It was staged at the Ballymascanlon course, with Flanagan’s garage providing sponsorship for the event.

The hot weather, plus the holding the captain’s prize in the Dundalk club, had an impact on the numbers who played, but it was still a very enjoyable day for all who took part.

The other prize winners were:

Category 1, Richard Smyth; John Sharkey.

Category 2, David Markey; Richard Hennessy. Category 3, Tommy Lennon; Neil McGorrian.

The society’s final scheduled outing is to Ardee, and will be sponsored by Centra.

€10,000 jackpot not won

THE jackpot of €10,000 was not claimed in the Geraldines lottery with the numbers drawn 1, 11, 17 and 22.

Two players, Grainne Gallagher and Orla Flynn shared the match three prize of €200.

Big litter mark boost

THE good weather presents an extra challenge to all those engaged in the upkeep of the village to keep it tidy and clean with the large influx of visitors.

The Tidy Towns are very pleased they have managed to achieve that goal, and work that has gone into it was saluted in the wonderful mark that the village received in the most recent results in the Louth County Council’s Litter League. The village achieved a rating of 195 out of a maximum of 200.

This is an outstanding commendation of what all involved in the upkeep of village are doing.

Chair John Horan of the local committee said that the state of the village is a compliment to supervisor Patrick Rafferty and his team of workers on the Community Employment Scheme, along with the efforts of the local voluntary litter patrols who are out every single day picking up litter and making sure the place is clean.

The chairman acknowledged that the vast majority of the visitors are responsible, but a number will leave behind the likes of bottles and nappies on places like the beach. “Most people are good but we have to keep an eye,” he remarked.