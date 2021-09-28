Big buzz created by new Autism unit at St Francis NS

Mathew Corcoran of Geraldines can’t prevent John Clutterbuck of Naomh Mairtín from starting another attack during their Louth Senior Football Championship clash on Sunday.

The opening of a new Autism unit has injected a new “buzz” in Saint Francis School, according to principal Oreena Lawless.

The unit with its own name Síológa, translated roughly to growing up different and lovely, commenced with the re-opening of the school after the summer holidays. It accommodates six pupils, providing tailored learning, suited to each individual pupil.

The principal states the class “has given the place a whole new energy and buzz” and was lavish in her praise of the support and help the school received in setting up the unit from schools generously imparting knowledge and advice, the community and parents.

One member of staff Miss Whately is in charge of the self contained unit with the help of two of the school’s special needs assistants. The pupils will be able to avail of an eight year cycle of education at the school, like all the other pupils, but the programme will be adopted and suited to their individual needs.

Miss Whately is very experienced as a teacher and in the area of special needs.

What’s more the school have learned a lot from other schools in the area who operate similar units, and they have been very generous with guidance and sharing experience. Realt Na Mara and the Redeemer Schools in Dundalk and neighbours Saint Furseys have all provided invaluable assistance, sharing their knowhow and experience.

The principal commended the warm, open and encouraging nature of staff in these schools. She described all as “amazing”, with an “open door” in regard to sharing knowhow and experience.

“What we have received by way of support, generosity, and help and mentoring has been absolutely overwhelming.”

The way that schools work very closely together is not generally known.

The principal acknowledged how the whole community had facilitated and supported the development of the school, instancing the Tidy Towns, and couldn’t have asked for more.

Work continuing apace for fledgling Tidy Towns group

The picture below shows work underway on the landscaping of the roundabout on the Marlbog Road with the Haggardstown Tidy Towns group pressing ahead with their efforts to beautify the area.

Work has started on the Marlbog Road rounadbout.

Work has started on the Marlbog Road rounadbout.

The group is eyeing taking part in the national Tidy Towns competition next year, and at the rate volunteers are transforming the area, will be well advanced to showcase it and to measure up favourably with other centres, particularly at such an early stage of development.

The two roundabouts on the link road between Clermont and the Marlbog Road have greatly benefitted from similar landscaping work, with shrubs and plants adorning the islands.

Companies have encouragingly rowed in behind the efforts of the group, making commitments of sponsorship

The group is planning to hold their first public meeting at the end of next month.

One of the next steps the group is focusing on is to have Welcome signs erected in the area.

Time to enrol for local primary school place

It’s enrolment application time for parents and guardians who wish to send their young children to one or other of the three local primary schools.

Those with a son or a daughter due to start school in September next year are afforded now the opportunity to apply for admission. Applications for places in Saint Fursey’s, Saint Francis or Saint Oliver Plunkett schools are being taken over the next few weeks.

The application process is open from October 1 to Thursday, October 22.

Anyone who wishes to put their child’s name down is requested to use the appropriate school website and follow the applicable instructions regarding filling application forms and required paperwork.

Applicants will see each school’s Admission Policy on their school website.

Shane’s perfect match

Local soccer player, Shane O’Callaghan completed his dream match when he exchanged wedding vows with Bronagh McQuillan recently .

He celebrated his Big Day by scoring on his return to the Rock Celtic colours, a rare occurrence, and played a leading role in a three nil victory, winning a penalty that yielded another goal.

Shane is also involved in coaching younger players in the club, being actively involved in running the under-17 team.

Gers jackpot still rising

The numbers drawn this week in the Geraldines lottery were: 8, 11, 21 and 22. They produced no winner/s, and with the jackpot are carried forward and are now worth €7,800.

Two players selected three of the numbers to share the 200 prize. They were Andrew O’Rourke and Janet Renaghan.

