Kaseya planning to increase Louth centre of excellence workforce to 1,000

Kaseya, the American IT management and security software development company, is planning to employ 1,000 people at its technical centre of excellence in Dundalk over the next two years and is looking at moving into the offices vacated by PayPal.

The company has already recruited 150 employees in Dundalk since announcing last July that it was making Dundalk its centre of excellence. Operations began in December in the National Pen building and now the company has ambitious plans to make Dundalk one of its leading centres of excellence for their engineering and technical support operations.

Speaking to The Argus from the company’s headquarters in Miami, Kaseya Chief Operating Officer, Joe Smolarski, agreed that it was “good news for Dundalk” but also good news for Kaseya as they were seeing nothing but positive signs since coming here.

“We like to get the best bang for our bucks,” he said as he explained why the company had chosen Dundalk as a location for its centre of excellence.

“We looked at locations all over the world, Latin America and Central America, “ he said.

They then narrowed it down to Ireland, as they have “a long great relationship with Ireland” and had looked at locations including Cork, Galway, Dundalk and others.

“I made the decision to go for Dundalk for a number of reasons,” he said. “I haven’t regretted it for a second.”

He cited the town’s location midway between Dublin and Belfast as a key factor, along with the availability of a talented workforce.

Kaseya Chief Operating Officer, Joe Smolarski

‘Being able to pull from both labour pools, with the location smack it the middle is very attractive,” he said, adding that the company is aware that there is a housing shortage in Ireland. Being able to attract employees who are willing to commute from the two cities to Dundalk was a bonus.

The quality of talent available was another asset, with Mr Smolarski saying that they were “big fans of DkIT and other universities in the region.

The company opened its office in Dundalk in December last and in the space of just three and half months, have ramped up the workforce to 150, exceeding their expectations.

Having initially announced that it planned to employ 250 people in this centre of excellence, Kaseya is now planning to grow that to 1,000 workers over the next two years.

“We had early success ramping up to150 people when we opened the office in December. That’s a pretty successful ramp and we feel good about it,” he said.

They have been very encouraged by what’s in Dundalk and about the talent they have recruited, not just locally, but from Dublin and Belfast, who have no issue in jumping in a car and driving for 45 minutes.

Mr Smolarski said that Kaseya are recruiting for many roles and have been able to find some great talent to date. This includes not just technical and software developers and engineers, but also finance and sales. They have, he confirmed, taken on some workers who were let go from PayPal.

The company opened its Dublin offices eight years ago and that’s where their sales office is based. They also have plans to increase staff numbers there and have signed a lease to double their space.

To facilitate making Dundalk their technical centre of excellence, the company is “looking at where we want to be forever” and have been reviewing availably offices in town.

“We want to get a centre of excellences, probably in the area of National Pen,” he said.

He confirmed that they are “evaluating” the space left vacant when PayPal moved to remote working on Friday.

“I was in Dundalk last week and toured the PayPal space,” he said. “We are absolutely interested in it but there are other options and we will evaluate all options.”

Last month the company announced that it had appointed the Newry firm of Gray Architectural Design to design its new offices.

Mr Smolarski said that Kaseya are recruiting for many roles and have been able to find some great talent to date. This includes not just technical and software developers and engineers, but also finance and sales.

They have, he confirmed, taken on some workers who were let go from PayPal.

“We are getting access to the talent pool that aligns with Kaseya’s key values,” he said, adding that they were “not a Silicon Valley type company”.

They want people “who have a great work ethic” who are prepared to work for the opportunities available for all employees.

He said that they’ve had employees who started in entry level positions within the company who were able to buy homes and provide fantastic opportunities for their families.

Details of the roles available within Kaseya in Dundalk can be found on the career’s section of the company website

​

​

​