​Jam-packed programme for Cooley Connect Well’s Lughnasa Festival​

Clodagh McGreehan and Venora Hovelt at the Cooley Connect Well stall at the recent Dundalk Show

The hard-working members of Cooley Connect Well are busy putting the final touches on the programme for the Lughnasa Festival taking place throughout the month of August.

Lughnasa was traditionally the time for celebrating as it marked the beginning of the harvest season and the successful gathering of the crops, ensuring that there would be plenty for the coming winter months.

This year, Cooley Connect Well have a jam-packed programme of activities which get underway on Friday August 4 and take place throughout the month, with a number of events to coincide with Heritage Week.

It’s an ambitious programme for the community-based group which has grown organically in the Cooley peninsula in recent years.

"This is the second year we have organised the festival, thanks to a tourism grant from Louth County Council,” explains Clodagh McGreehan.

The group first got together in 2019 following Glenmore AC’s Operation Transformation and a LMETB-funded first aid course in Bush Post-Primary School when participants felt it would be a good idea for people to be able to meet on a regular basis and they then began organising walks in the Cooley peninsula as part of the Get Ireland Walking Initiative.

They developed leadership skills thanks to assistance from Louth Volunteer Centre, and Louth Local Development, and had organised an event to mark International Women’s Day in St Mary Hall, Cooley, in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic started

Like the rest of the country, they quickly went on-line, embracing ZOOM, and thanks to funding from LMETB were able to offer a series of gardening classes with Roisin Cotter as it was an outdoor event. Having registered with the Louth PPN, they distributed craft packs funded by SICAP for on-line craft courses and set up a Facebook group so that they could keep in touch.

As the country opened up again, Cooley Connect Well went from strength to strength and has become an important force for driving community events in the north Louth area, with a focus on outdoor events and connecting with nature.

Thanks to Peace Funding, they delivered 22 days of social gardening across counties Armagh Down and Louth.

Other activities which help bring the community together include a book club, and they have also set up a Community Book Well which allows people to borrow books. There have also been painting classes and practical courses for those wishing to learn to knit, crochet and sew. By linking in with community groups, they have been able to tap into existing resources and skills.

The group recognises “the therapeutic effects that repetitive tasks and caring and creative routines have on our nervous systems for better health,” says Clodagh, noting that these skills were used by the older generation as they went about their day to day tasks.

“Gardening is our foundational activity and we are very grateful to organic tutor Roisin Cotter for running the courses for us through LMETB Community education,” says Clodagh.

This, she continues is “the reason why our Lughnasa has a strong nature and natural heritage with lots of walks, garden and farm visits focus. We will never forget our grassroots. The festival will be a synthesis of all our work over this last four years.”

For this year’s festival, they have put together an ambitious festival which includes a wide range of events.

One of the highlights include basket-making workshops and demonstrations in response to public demand.

During the Heritage Open Day in Mullaghbouy Community Centre on August 18, Seamus Murphy will talk about his film called the Mountains of Cooley produced by Carlingford Lough Heritage Trust. It tells the story of the Cadger girls and the on path which women crossed the mountains, carrying fish and other goods to markets in Dundalk and Carlingford .

The survey of the stone heritage of the Cooley Mountains, which wa funded by the Heritage Council and carried out by Derek Waters, will be on display and there will also be an opportunity to join a walk led by Derek.

There will be demonstrations of traditional rural crafts of making bread, butter and jam,

“The Heritage Open Day will be a great day for everyone young and old to remember and connect well to our daily skills of the past,” says Clodagh. “ We hope to help keep those skills alive while not depending on them now in our modern life it’s very important that they are passed on and creatively remembered in our communities.

The day will end with a Ceili Mor in Mullaghbouy Community Centre, thanks to Kathleen McGlynn and friends.

The festival will also feature a literature appreciation morning in the Dolmen Centre Omeath, as well as four walks, including a new one showcasing the heritage of Ravensdale.

For further information or to request a programme, contact cooleyconnectwellbeing@gmail.com 0833924117 or checkout their Facebook page.