Investment in water infrastructure is vital for customers in Dundalk and Cooley after a summer of problems

Flushing of the water mains in Dundalk will be finished in the first week of October, according to Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú who met with Irish Water representatives lastd week.

The Dundalk TD was joined at the meeting by his colleague Cllr. Kevin Meenan and highlighted to Irish Water representatives the issues of discoloured water and low water pressure in Dundalk and North Louth.

Deputy Ó Murchú and Cllr. Meenan were told how the mains flushing programme, which has been ongoing by Irish Water for over a month, has led to 60% of the local water network being cleared, with the other 40% expected to be completed by the first week in October.

The Dundalk TD said: “Cllr. Meenan and I had requested this meeting a number of weeks ago with Irish Water in relation to the ongoing water quality problems in Dundalk and North Louth.”

“We were aware before the meeting that manganese had become a major issue for Louth consumers this summer and Irish Water informed us that it was also an issue for customers in other parts of the region, including Cavan.”

“There is, Irish Water says, research being carried out by the EPA into why manganese is a problem now, and this may have something to do with rising temperatures in rivers and other water sources.”

“Irish Water told us that a lot of resources have gone into the flushing programme. They are now monitoring the levels of manganese and they told us they had to deal with the issue at a treatment plant level before they started the mains flushing.”

He added: “They have also given assurances that there will be better water pressure into the Cooley peninsula when the realignment of pipes at the Bridge of Peace is completed later this year.”

“We highlighted the numerous problems with water pressure in Cooley this summer and Irish Water told us there is an issue with the ESB supply to the pumps, where one outage led to a number of other problems.”

“They told us they are working with ESB to get this matter resolved.”

He said he also pressed Irish Water on future planning and on learning the lessons from water problems in Dundalk this summer

Deputy Ó Murchú said: “There was a multitude of issues that came to a head over the last couple of months, including the increase in manganese in the water as well as a problem with a ‘new industrial user’ who was consuming a lot of water over short periods of time. Irish Water has assured us that they are rectifying these issues.”

If people have concerns about their water, they are advised to contact Irish Water directly.

“Forward planning and investment in infrastructure, particularly at the Cavan Hill treatment plant, will be the subject of a meeting with public representatives and asset planners at Irish Water in the coming months.”

Deputy Ó Murchú said: “It is vital that there is continued planning and investment to ensure the water infrastructure and quality is sustainable into the future”