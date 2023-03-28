Indian Ambassador visits Dundalk and Carlingford

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce PRO Paddy Malone, the Indian Ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency Akhilesh Mishra and Michael Gaynor, Dundlak Chamber of Commerce

The Indian Ambassador to Ireland called to DkIT, Louth County Council and Dundalk Chambe of Commerce during a recent visit to Dundalk.

His Excellency Akhilesh Mishra was met by Michael Gaynor and Paddy Malone representing the Chamber. and told them that he would like to create a greater connection with Ireland, outside of Dublin.

In particular he wished to engage with businesses and individuals in the creative world. He also believed that there was huge potential for Irish businesses in India, highlighted the common language and similar legal structures.

Read more See inside impressive Louth house with its own gym on the market for €795,000

Paddy explained the reason for the strong presence of local engineering and related businesses. He drew attention to Dundalk’s geographical location and the priority given by the government to the area from Drogheda to Newry along M1 Corridor.

The Ambassador inquired about skills and education, and Paddy outlined the role of DkIT (which the Ambassador had visited the previous day) and that of O’Fiaich college and LMETB.

Michael outlined the area’s history and culture, highlighting Carlingford Lough and surrounds. The ambassador was familiar with Carlingford and also visited the Heritage Centre while in Louth.

The Ambassador stated that he wished to return to meet any industry or creative arts business interested in collaboration with India.