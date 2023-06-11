In pictures glorious weather as thousands flock to Dundalk Show

Up and Over at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Áine Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Andrew Agnew, White Mountain Farm, Smarmore with his Pedigree Highland Heifer 'Iolair' and bulls 'Hamish' and 'Henry' in the background at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Little Rowan Baker, Lordship creates his own fun at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Dave, Helen, Peter, Oscar and Charlie Symmons with their new family member 'Lillie' at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Emily and Gary McAleer with 'Hamish' the pedigree Highland Bull at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Nice to Meet You....'Milo' and 'Roxy' get to know each other as owners Alan McAuliffe and Sienna and Christian Mackin enjoy the sun at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ellen O'Reilly who won 2nd place in her Garden Design at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Time for a Walk....Catherine McGrehan with her lamb 'Fuzzy' at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Start Them Young...Little Billy Boyd joins in the showing of the lambs at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Cillian O'Reilly who won 1st place with his 'Hat for the Races' at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The 'First Ridden Ponies' parade in front of Bellurgan House at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Enda Hanlon and Áine Sheerin share all the comforts of home with their Charolais Heifer at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Pamela Hilliard and Nicola Carroll from the Louth Barn Owl Project at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Paul Boyle explains the queen rearing calendar with Arjan Van Rossum and Cllr. John Sheridan at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Cllr. Conor Keelan, Cathaoirleach LCC explains the history of the Chains of Office at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Áine Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Tommy Conway with his 'Serama Bantam' which won 1st place in it's section and also Show Champion at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Thousands flocked to Bellurgan Park on Sunday afternoon on the Cooley Peninusla for the glorious weather at the Dundalk Show.

With a the sun high in the clear blue sky, families young and old flocked to the venue and they were treated to the best in Louth agriculture with sheep and cattle sections, including for the first time Highland cattle, and sheep classes for Roughfell and Swaledale breeds.

There were show jumping classes, dog shows, as well as show rosettes for home baking and preserves.

Bringing rural and urban life together there was a competition for bonny baby, best dressed and lots of live music to enjoy from Ardee Brass Band, the Dundalk Ukulele Strummers, Irish Dancing with Scoil Rince Cois Ceoil, while John Brady was a big attraction for country music fans, with open air dancefloor full of couples young and young at heart, jiving away.