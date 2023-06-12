Iconic Dundalk shop front getting some TLC in preparation for 140th birthday

“We’re a long, long time in business and it was time to do some restoration work to the shop front so that it can last another 150 years,” says Philip Kavanagh as hoarding went on place outside one of Dundalk’s iconic shop fronts.

Connell & Co, 5 Church Street boasts one of the last surviving traditional shop fronts in Dundalk and has been in business since 1884.

“The shop belonged to my great great grandfather Stephen Connell and we have a receipt signed by him, dated 1872,” says Philip.

The handsome shop front was already in place when Stephen bought the shop as a going concern from the Barton Sisters in 884 and some time afterwards he had the classic sign erected with the firm's name embossed in gold lettering. Customers entering the shop step over the original mosaic tiling bearing the Connell name.

"There were originally two shops,” continues Philip. “There was the menswear and drapers in the current premises and the ladies side in what is now Ozone. The shops were separated and ladies section sold in 1957.”

Philip Kavanagh outside Connell and Co. Church Street. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage describes Connells as “a very fine example of a shop front dating from the Victorian era and exhibiting all the character and confidence of that period. The survival of the shop front and interior in such a well-maintained condition adds to its significance, and its attractive appearance makes an invaluable contribution to Dundalk's main street.”

Conscious of the importance of the building, Philip is delighted that restoration work is now being undertaken to bring it back to its former glory.

Among the works being carried out is the restoration of the shop’s sign, which originally came from England.

"We’re not changing anything at all and have an engineer on board to ensure that everything is put back the way it is.”

"It has been in the family 139 years and has never changed hands. It’s like stepping back in time.”

While the shop front and interior have been carefully preserved, the business itself has moved with the times.

"We started selling shoes about five or six years ago,” says Philip. “I was walking around Dublin looking at menswear shops there, and that’s what they were doing. When people come in to buy a suit or a jacket, they want to be able to get a pair of shoes that matches.”

Connell & Co also stocks household linens, tablecloths, cushions and bedclothes.

The restoration work was due to start on Tuesday June 13 and should be completed by the end of July, with business continuing as usual.