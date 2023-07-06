IBAL report which named Dundalk as most littered town in the country “not reflective” of work being down in town say councillors

28 June 2023; Cllr Paul McCabe, Leas Cathaoirleach, Vice-Chairperson, Meath County Council and Anthony Robinson, Regional Manager, Supervalu present, Trena Tuite, Dundalk Tidytowns, with the Gold medal for County Louth in the 2022 Supervalu Tidytowns Competition, Midlands and East Regional Awards Ceremony, Trim, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Julien Behal Photography / NO REPRO FEE

Local councillors were scathing in their comments on the IBAL report which deemed Dundalk to be the most littered town in the country, describing it as “a kick in the teeth” to the hard-working Tidy Towns volunteers.

The report had found that Dundalk was ‘seriously littered’ with two sites described as “litter black spots” and highlighted problems with clothing bring banks. The town had come bottom of the league of 40 urban areas around the country.

As councillors discussed the findings at the monthly meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District, chairperson Cllr Seán Kelly said the clear message was that "the IBAL report is not reflective of the work being done in Dundalk.”

Cllr Emma Coffey noted that Dundalk had gone from ‘moderately littered’ to ‘seriously litter’ in the course of the year.

"It is quite clear that there was a major problem with clothing banks on private property or on the edge of private property,” she said, asking if the people running the banks not being fined for not keeping them in proper order.

The council is working closely with voluntary groups and the Tidy Towns committee and the results of the IBAL litter league are very disappointing for those groups.

Cllr Coffey also said that she will be noting whether the Chief Executive makes the same pledge to Dundalk as she did to Drogheda when the south Louth town was found to be ‘seriously littered’ by IBAL last year.

"Dundalk is the principal town in the county, a town with a proud history,” she continued, noting that the SEEK Festival was bringing the town international acclaim.

To come last in a national survey is “disappointing” and she would be interesting in hearing the Chief Executive’s comments on what Louth County Council will do to help Dundalk gain at least ‘moderately littered’ status.

The Tidy Towns group had grown with lots of volunteers and she would hate to see fatique setting in because of disappointing results.

“I don’t think the report reflects the town. I don’t think it’s justified,” said Cllr John Reilly.

Cllr Thomas Sharkey said that the IBAL report didn’t look at the areas of Dundalk that had improved. It had identified problems at the clothing banks and with food litter on the N52/Castletown Road.

He felt that they needed to put the message out that if outlets were proud enough to sell chips or vapes, they should be proud enough to put their names on their packaging.

Cllr Kevin Meenan described the IBAL report as “a very crude way of delivering results” as it doesn’t take cognisance of the work of Tidy Towns volunteers.

"It’s a kick in the teeth for them,” he stated.

However, he felt that there was a “culture of dumping” in Ireland that needed to be dealt with on a societal basis.

Cllr Conor Keelan noted that the IBAL report came as Dundalk retained its gold medal and increased points in the national Tidy Towns competition last year “because we do some serious work here.”

Cllr Edel Corrigan pointed out that it was not the owners of take-aways that are dumping along the roads but the users.

"The clear message from this meeting is that the IBAL report is not reflective of the work being done in Dundalk,” said chairperson Cllr Seán Kelly.

He referred to the work being done by Martin McEligott and his team in the BIDS office and Helen Byrne and her team in the Tidy Towns and said they should not be disheartened by the report.

The incidents of dumping highlighted in the report when the inspection was carried out on May 2 had actually been cleared up on May 4, so they missed out by two days.

The problem with illegal dumping is “endemic”, he said, citing the area in Pearse Park where the grass has been allowed to grow for a biodiversity project as an example, as people are using the long grass as an excuse for dumping as the litter can’t be seen. Residents are having to go out and clear it up every day.

He suggested that Dundalk Tidy Towns meet with the Municipal District to see what can be done to tackle the problem.