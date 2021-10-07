Buses at a standstill on the main Dundalk-Carlingford road at the Bush school junction, with cars picking up students parked in the hard shoulder.

The Principal of Bush Post Primary has asked Louth County Council to consider buying a strip of land near the school to alleviate what he described as a very serious road traffic management issue.

Kevin Joyce who is over 785 staff and students said in a letter to council members that he feared a major accident was inevitable given the increased volumes of traffic at the school and on the main Dundalk to Carlingford road.

Cllr Antóin Watters, a member of the Board of Management at Bush Post Primary, read out the letter at the October meeting of Dundalk Municipal District.

In it, Mr Joyce said the ‘most urgent health and safety risk’ was the junction at Murphy’s Cross, where the school road adjoins the main road.

This route is a major haulage link to Greenore Port where large lorries speed past the junction daily on their way to catch the ferry.

‘In the past two years there have been two fatal accidents on this road, and I am extremely concerned that a major accident is inevitable at this junction, given the volumes of traffic coming and going each day, especially at the beginning and end of the school day.’

Mr Joyce continued that the amount of trucks using the road had increased significantly due to Brexit and that drivers new to the area were unaware that traffic on a road with a speed limit of 100kph can sometimes come to a complete stop at the junction with the school because of congestion at peak times.

‘Our school numbers have increased by 23% over the past five years. Last Thursday we received the good news that the Department of Education and Skills has agreed to go to tender for a €10 million extension to our school building to accommodate this growth in school numbers. This extension is planned to commence over the next two months.’

The Principal pointed out that at present seven school buses provided transport for 45% of students and the remainder were dropped off and collected in cars.

‘We currently prioritise bus traffic and have requested parents to delay arriving at the school for 10 minutes at the end of the day to avoid congestion but despite this, we find that cars are now being parked on both sides of the main road, which prevents any traffic from under-passing a vehicle turning right in both directions.

‘This is a most serious situation and is an immediate threat to the safety of our students, staff, the local community and all road users.’

Mr Joyce added students were also crossing the main road between cars and trucks to get to their lift.

‘We have requested support from An Garda Síochána and they have patrolled the area when available but a longer term solution needs to be agreed.’

The Department of Rural and Community Development approved the awarding of a grant under Clár funding 2020 to install digital speed safety signs and road markings on the main road.

While Mr Joyce welcomed this, he said the road markings and speed signs had not yet been installed.

‘I would like to propose that the council members consider purchasing a strip of land directly opposite the main entrance to the school, which would enable a repositioning of the school junction with the main road, 200m further up the road which would be a much safer position for the junction.

‘It is my belief that if we do not act now, more potentially fatal traffic accidents will occur on this stretch of road.’

Cllr Marianne Butler, who is also a member of the school’s Board of Management, suggested an on-site meeting ‘for some joined up thinking’.

She also believed the LMETB property section should be involved.

Senior Executive Engineer Martin McCreesh said an on-site meeting could take place.

He added the Department of Education could have a role in any land purchase.

‘It doesn’t necessarily have to rest with Louth County Council.’