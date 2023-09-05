Huge celebrations planned as Carlingford Pipe Band celebrates 50th anniversary

The streets of Carlingford will be filled with the sound of music on Sunday afternoon as the Carlingford Pipe Band celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Visitors will get the opportunity to hear the band, whose members are drawn from the local community, perform along with visiting bands.

At the height of the celebrations, over 130 pipers and drummers will gather in the village square.

Although the celebrations mark the 50th anniversary of the current band, Carlingford has had a band from as early as 1918, when a fife and drum band was put together and they performed throughout the county up until 1925 when band member, Big Phil Clarke formed the St Michael’s Pipe and Drum Band. This band flourished and entertained the masses at festivals, football matches, gatherings and parades around the County of Louth.

Unfortunately the St. Michael’s Pipe and Drum Band disbanded in the mid-1950s due mainly to immigration however a few members kept the spirit of the band alive and in 1973, Pat Joe Kearney, Des Mc Crum, Benny Fretwell got together and trained some young Carlingford men and women in the art of piping and drumming and drums and reformed the band under the name “The Carlingford Pipe Band”.

That same year Cooley Kickhams won the Joe Ward cup and the newly formed Carlingford Pipe Band paraded Captain Terry Brennan and his team through the packed streets of Carlingford.

A set of uniforms were bought second hand from Whitecross Pipe Band and consisted of a green tunic, saffron kilt, saffron shawl with a Tara brooch which the band wore proudly when playing again for Cooley Kickhams at the Leinster Senior football final in Drogheda.

Over the years the band played in numerous festivals, competitions and parades the length and breadth of the country, numbers increased and the success at competitions raised the profile and confidence of band and in the late 1980s the band was invited to perform in the 1989 New York and Boston, St. Patricks Day Parades by the Co. Louth society state side.

After colossal fundraising drive, new uniforms and instruments were purchased and created a modern look and on the March 17 1989 The Carlingford Pipe Band performed down Fifth Avenue on and achieved the highest accolade of first place in the international band section of the parade. The Boston parade followed three days later and was an unforgettable experience for all those involved.

Three years later the band travelled to New Brunswick, Canada to take part in the Cooley Peninsula Cultural Exchange programme, two weeks of performing in various cultural centres including an indigenous reservation performing with the Crawley family from, Gyles Quay, the Lordship set dancers .

Over the years the Pipe Band performed for many dignitaries, including Presidents Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese, and Prime Minister of Canada Mr Brian Mulroney. They also performed when the then Vice President Joe Biden visited Carlingford in 2016.2016. It was that visit and the promise of his return as President that inspired David Mc Closkey, Chairman of the Pipe Band to compose the tune “A Biden Return” little known that he would get the opportunity to perform it when President Biden visited King John’s Castle earlier this year.

Sunday’s celebrations will l start with a piping workshop for the junior and senior pipers with the world renowned piper Terry Tully, retired Pipe Major of Grade 1 pipe band, St. Laurence O’Tooles, in St Michael’s Hall, after which pipe bands from St Brigit’s, Dundalk, Lisnagrieve /O’Neil’s Pipe Band Clontibret, Longstone and Glasdrummond, Annamullen, will form up at the Foy Centre and march through the village individually playing at various locations. All the bands will then come together at St. Michael’s Hall ,where at 4pm they will form up under Pipe Major Paddy Mc Shane and march to the village square as a mass band with over 130 pipers and drummers will perform a number of tunes selections.

The bands will then march back to the Foy centre for refreshments, a catch-up and a bit more music.

Some of the original members form 1973, Pipe Major Paddy Mc Shane, Pipe Sergeant Seán Rice, David Mc Closkey, Luke Clarke, John Harold and Harry Harold, are still performing with the band and they will be joined by young members making their debut.

The Pipe Band wish to take this opportunity to thank all those that have contributed to the running of this day of celebration and contribute towards tuition, the purchase of uniforms, instruments and the general upkeep of the band.

There may be slight diversions and delays to traffic on the day but that will be kept to a minimum and a thank you goes out to the Carlingford traders and An Garda Siochána for their assistance in the planning of this event.