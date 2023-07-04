HIQA inspectors found staff shortages and inadequate training in newly opened Co Louth nursing home

Inspectors from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found that a recently opened nursing home in Co Louth was understaffed and that “the overall standard of nursing care was not high”.

A report following an unannounced inspection carried out on February 1 of this year at the recently opened Dundalk Care Centre on the Inner Relief Road found that the centre, which is run by Templepower Ltd, was non-compliant in relation to eight regulations.

There were 52 residents in the nursing home, which is registered to accommodate 130 residents, when inspectors visited it. The centre offers accommodation in single en suite bedrooms and offers a range of short term, long term and focused care.

Inspectors observed that the residents were well groomed but some residents told them that staff were extremely busy. One resident told the inspectors that it was often nearly lunchtime by the time staff had time to assist them to get washed and dressed and they would prefer to be assisted earlier in the day.

Another resident said staffing at night was particularly poor, and said that nursing staff were overheard complaining that there were not enough nurses on duty at night, which was not nice to hear. The resident went on to explain that when the staffing levels were low, the staff on duty were not always in good form, as they were stressed and this was not nice for residents who relied on staff for company.

The inspector also spoke with staff who confirmed that they were often short of staff.

"They said there was a high staff turnover and they felt the high level of staff sick leave was due to the high demands of the job. They said that it was always busy and explained that there were constant admissions into the centre, which required a lot of time.”

On review of the roster on the second day of the inspection showed that there was just one staff nurse rostered to work on night duty, however assurances were sought and gained that a second nurse was sought and rostered to work the night shift.

Inspectors also observed that the standard of nursing documentation was not of the required standard. There was an absence of appropriate assessments and care plans or residents within 48 hours of admission. The oversight of nursing documentation practices was insufficient.

Residents described the food as excellent, they received a choice of meals and drinks

Their rights to privacy was maintained. There were privacy locks on each bedroom, en-suite, communal bathroom and toilet door.

Residents enjoyed the choice of activities particularly the exercise class which was in full swing on the first day of inspection. Another resident said they really enjoyed their visit to the hairdresser who attended the centre on a weekly basis.

Inspectors observed that staff did not have access to clinical wash hand basins and that some issues previously identified under infection prevention and control and under premises remained outstanding.

Some staff reported they were cold and therefore were wearing long sleeved tops over their uniform when delivering care, and one resident told inspectors that they found it cold at night. The temperature dial in a number of communal areas were checked and most read either 21 or 23 degrees centigrade.

Inspectors found that the capacity and capability of the centre ‘was not well managed at the time to the inspection.”

They found that the person in charge did not have adequate support from the wider organisation supporting structures to effectively manage the volume of admissions. Residents were not appropriately assessed on admission to the centre.

Management systems had not been implemented to effectively monitor the quality of care being delivered and the oversight of clinical care was poor.

"Staffing levels were not sufficient to meet the needs of residents at all times and staff supervision was lacking in areas which resulted in some staff working without having the required mandatory training in place.”

“Adequate resources were not available to ensure the service provided was safe, appropriate, consistent and effectively monitored.”

There were also issues in regards to staff training and inspectors found that the centre was not appropriately resourced with staff. This had a negative on the quality of care that residents received.

While there was a safeguarding policy in place, “all staff had not received the required appropriate training in the protection of vulnerable residents prior to starting work in the centre.

Inspectors found that An Garda Siochana vetting disclosures had not been secured for two staff prior to commencing employment, and "therefore the protection of residents was not assured.”

"The registered provider had failed to take all reasonable measures to protect residents from abuse,” states the report.

“Two staff members whose names appeared on the staff roster did not have garda vetting in place. One of these, was observed working beside another staff nurse on the orange corridor on the first day of this inspection.

"This was discussed with the person in charge and the staff member was subsequently moved into an office. On day two of this inspection their names had been removed from the weekly roster and inspectors were assured they were not on duty.

The centre was found to be non-compliant in regards to staffing, training and staff development, governance and management, written policies and procedures, medicines and pharmaceutical services, individual assessments and care plans, health care, and protection.

The nursing home was substantially compliant in relation to the regulations for records, premises, infection control, and fire precautions.

It was compliant in regards to the regulations regarding directory of residents, notification of residents, complaints procedure, and food and nutrition.

Following the inspection, an urgent compliance plan was issued and a cautionary meeting was held with the governance and management team, where assurance was sought and received from the provider that they would take immediate action to bring the centre into compliance.