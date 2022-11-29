Glyde Inn named in McKennas Guides Best In Ireland 2023

Staff at The Glyde Inn, Annagassan celebrate their inclusion in the McKennas Guides Best In Ireland

A mid Louth restaurant has been named among the ‘Best in Ireland’ in the latest McKennas Guides.

Renowned reviewers John and Sally Mc Kenna have just released their latest guide book listing the finest places to eat, shop and stay in Ireland, and featuring among their top choices is The Glyde Inn Anngassan which features on the map once again.

Conor O’Neill, The Glyde Inn said: “This is a great endorsement for The Glyde Inn's focus on Seafood where most of Louth's fantastic seafood is found on the menu, for example, Annagassan Razor Clams, Annagassan Crab, Clogherhead Langoustines, Carlingford Oysters, Annagassan Smoked Salmon, Clogherhead Hake. This Focus on Seafood is particularly timely with the launch of Louth's Seafood Trail only around the corner.”

He added the team were “thrilled” to be included in the McKennas Guides once again

Editors of the guide, John and Sally McKenna began their research into Irish food in 1991. They set off around Ireland to discover what they hoped would be an exciting food culture, and John has written about Irish food ever since.

John McKenna has won numerous awards for his food writing, including a series of Glenfiddich Awards, the Andre Simon Special Award and the Slow Food Ireland Media Award. A long-time writer for the Irish Times, contributor to RTE television and news programmes, John also has written for various international publications, including The Art of Eating. He is regarded as a leading commentator on Irish food.

Sally McKenna is a photographer, cookery editor, film-maker and the publisher of the McKennas' Guides, working from her office in West Cork. She began her writing career with the weekly Irish Independent column Guest Who's Coming To Dinner, and has worked with food since 1991. Sally was the editor and publisher of Pizza Defined by Bernadette O'Shea, and Martin's Fishy Fishy Cookbook, with Martin Shanahan.