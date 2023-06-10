Gentleman Thomas Clarke donated so much to the Dundalk community

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Clarke, ‘Belver,’ Avenue Road, Dundalk, peacefully at his home on 12 December 2022.

Thomas was a much loved, and loving, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to so many.

He was the youngest of four children of the late Paddy and Kitty Clarke, 10 St Malachy’s Villas, Dundalk. His birth was heralded by 3 angels, his 3 sisters Marie, Helen and Anne running down the street singing “We’ve got a brother, we’ve got a brother…!”. A task Thomas did not take lightly.

Thomas was educated in St Malachy’s (Friary) school and St Mary’s (Marist) College, Dundalk. After his schooling, he was employed in Harp Larger Brewery where he spent 35 very happy years with colleagues and friends.

In 1974 Thomas married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Kerr, and they lived initially in Muirhevna, Dublin Road, before moving to the Avenue Road.

The late Thomas Clarke.

They were always a team; loving, generous and devoted to each other, and to their family. Sadly, Mary passed away in 2014 which left a great void in Thomas’ life. Thankfully, this void was somewhat filled by his loving children, extended family and friends and by his 6 grandchildren, who kept him young at heart.

In his early life, Thomas was very involved in sport. He played for the Carrick Road in the Street League, and this led to him playing with Gaels GFC. He was particularly proud of captaining the Gaels when winning the St Gerard’s Cup in 1966.

He was a renowned cross-country runner as a member of the Cardinal Dalton Club and he was later involved in the Harp Brewery Running Club, which was more competitive than it should have been. After this, he played golf and was a prominent member of Dundalk Golf Club. He felt very privileged with becoming Club President in 2015.

Thomas’ wise counsel, energy and attention to detail were not only invaluable to his family and friends, but also the many voluntary organisations where he freely gave his time and energy.

These included Meals on Wheels (35 years), St Dominic’s Football Club (5 years), Dundalk Rotary Club (5 years), VHI Advisory Council (6 years), Dundalk Lourdes Committee (6 years), Chairperson of Boards of Management in Dun Lughaidh Secondary School (9 years) and St Malachy’s Boys School (3 years).

He was always grateful to the Dominican Community for his schooling and for the good work they do for the people in the area.

As part of his participation in the Dundalk Lourdes Committee, he went to Lourdes as a helper from 2017-2019, where he enjoyed the comradery of those on the pilgrimage from the Armagh Diocese.

A gentleman of happy disposition, his vibrant personality, great sense of humour, fun and laughter were infectious and lit up the daily lives of those around him. Thomas was a very compassionate person, he was a great listener and a source of empathy, comfort and counsel to very many people over the years.

Thomas was predeceased by his father Paddy (1963), mother Kitty (2003), wife Mary (2014) and sister Anne Cole (2015).

He is survived and sadly missed by his sons Paul and Derek, daughter Emma, sisters Marie Kinch (Adelaide, Australia), Helen Toal (St Malachy’s Villas), grandchildren Daniel, Ben, Will, Luke, Isabelle and Olivia, daughter-in-law Louise, son-in-law Micheál, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews and friends.

Having reposed at his home, Thomas’s remains were taken to St Mary’s Church, Knockbridge for requiem mass celebrated by Fr Keenan who gave a moving and eloquent eulogy.

Family and friends assisted in the readings, prayers of the faithful, presentation of the gifts symbolising his life and offertory gifts. The beautiful music was provided by soloist Deirdre Morgan.

Thomas was laid to rest, with his beloved wife Mary, in the adjoining cemetery where the large attendance present was a great comfort to his family and reflected the esteem by which Thomas was held.