Gardai seize over €1million worth of drugs in Dundalk area so far this year

Over €1 million worth of drugs have been seized in the Dundalk district so far this year, Supt Charlie Armstrong told the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee meeting.

He said they were concentrating on high level offending

The figures presented to the meeting showed that 14 incidents of people having drugs for sale or supply were recorded during the period up to May 2e of this year, compared to 23 in the same period last year and 43 in 2021. There were 81 incidents of people having drugs for their own use recorded during that period this year, again down from 91 last year and 193 in 2021.

A total of 175 searches under section 23 of the drugs act have been carried out during the period and 77 searches under warrant.

Deputy Ruairi Ó Murchú said he couldn’t emphasise the absolute necessity of dealing with anti-social behaviour and drug crimes. It could vary from what he called ‘nuisance level’ up to drug debt intimination.

The gardai were very proactive in dealing with this and he hoped that the Citizen’s Assembly will produce some more novel approaches.

Responding to Cllr Kevin Meenan, Supt Armstrong said he couldn’t comment on the numbers of gardai in the drugs unit for operational reasons, adding that there were a number of new people in it.