Gardai renew appeal for missing Dundalk man Jim Webb

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jim Webb, 51 years, who is reported missing from the Newry Road area of Dundalk, Co. Louth since Saturday, July 1.

He is described as being 5’7” in height and of a slim build. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Jim's whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.