Gardai investigating discovery of woman’s body in Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk are continuing their investigations following the discovery of a body of a woman in unexplained circumstances at a residence in Bridge Street, Dundalk, on Wednesday evening.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardai say that a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of their investigation.

No further information is available at this time.