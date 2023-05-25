Gardai investigating discovery of woman’s body in Dundalk
Margaret RoddyThe Argus
Gardaí in Dundalk are continuing their investigations following the discovery of a body of a woman in unexplained circumstances at a residence in Bridge Street, Dundalk, on Wednesday evening.
The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
Gardai say that a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of their investigation.
No further information is available at this time.