Gardai continue investigations after bricks fall from Dundalk building

Bricks on the footpath of Clanbrassil Street on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The lorry driver who was seriously injured when part of a building at Dundalk’s main street Clanbrassil Street, collapsed as he was walking past last Thursday morning is recovering in hospital.

Dundalk lorry-driver Dermot Harrison was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, after bricks from the top of the building collapsed onto the street below.

A widower in his early sixties, he sustained multiple fractures and following surgery, is recovering in hospital.

A major emergency response was put in place and the street was cordoned off for several hours as Gardai and Louth County Council’s fire service attended at the scene.

Gardai say that their investigations into the incident are continuing and the section of pavement in front of the building remains cordoned off.

The offices of Senator John McGahon, the Cutting Crew Hair Salon and Marianne’s Boutique remain closed. The team at Cutting Crew are currently working out of The Hair Boutique.