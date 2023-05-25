Gardai commence a murder investigation following the discovery of woman’s body in Dundalk

The woman in her 60s was discovered at residence in Bridge Street

Gardai in Dundalk have commenced a murder investigation in relation to the discovery of the body of a woman (aged in her 60s) at a residence in Bridge Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth on the evening of Wednesday 24th May, 2023.

The post mortem has been completed, the details are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí in Dundalk have commenced a Murder investigation.

The scene on Bridge Street on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The scene remains preserved and the technical examination is ongoing. A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to any persons who were in the vicinity of Bridge Street, Dundalk on the afternoon/evening of Wednesday 24th May, 2023. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.