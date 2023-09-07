Garda Superintendent praises Cooley Community Alert for helping to make people feel more secure

The contribution which the Cooley Community Alert Group makes towards making the local community safer was highlighted at a public meeting last week in the in Cooley Kickhams clubrooms.

Superintendent Charlie Armstrong and local garda Sergeant John Brady were in attendance at the meeting hosted by Cooley Community Alert and took part in an ope Q&A with those present.

Chairperson Michael Muckian spoke work of the community alert group and gave an update on the hugely successful property marking initiative, which included property marking days in Ravensdale and Faughart in partnership with the groups in those localities.

Details were revealed of the the Garda Siochana app that people can download on smart phones to document items like jewellery which can be used to trace and identify items if stolen. The app can be downloaded from the Google play store for Androids or the Apple Store for iPhones.

Supt Armstrong praised the efforts of the Cooley Community Alert group as an example to all groups, not only in Louth but nationally, as to how a community group can partner with Gardaí in reducing crime and making people feel more secure.