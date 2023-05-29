GAA club get green light to convert old clubhouse into new bungalow

St Bride’s GFC has got the green light for a house at their clubrooms.

Louth County Council has granted permission for demolition of existing rear single storey extension of disused clubrooms and refurbishment of remainder disused clubrooms to a three-bedroom bungalow dwelling.

Previously granted permission for two semi-detached two-storey dwellings, ref. no. 19/942, all with associated site works off new entrance at St Bride’s Clubrooms, Newtown, Knockbridge.

Majella Anderson granted retention permission for the change of use from dwelling house to short stay self-catering holiday accommodation, at Drumullagh, Omeath.

Permission granted to Laura Renaghan and Marc Fair Brennan for a first-floor extension and a storey-and-a-half style rear extension to an existing dwelling house and associated site development works, at Heynestown, Dundalk.

Significant further information received on 2 May 2023.

Fergal Ward granted permission for new extension, alterations and all associated site works to existing dwelling house at Ardlaois, Rock Road, Blackrock, Dundalk.

Eilish McKeever has received permission for a change of use of an existing industrial building to a residential use, elevational changes to the existing unit and all site development works, at Technology House, Cluan Enda, Dundalk.

Permission granted to Bernard Dowdall for a two storey domestic garage and store and all site development works, at Carrickedmond, Kilcurry, Dundalk.

Siobhain Casey granted permission for amendments to previously approved planning permission, ref. no. 21/1025, at Aghaboys, Ballymascanlon, Dundalk.

These amendments include changes of proposed finishes, small amendments to facades, relocation of proposed dwelling house on site and all associated site development works.