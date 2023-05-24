Funeral of Carlingford jet ski victim Gary Clarke to take place on Saturday

The late Gary Clarke who died tragically following a jet ski accident in Carlingford Lough earlier this week

Communities on both sides of Carlingford Lough have been united in grief following the tragic death of Gary Clarke, who died following a jet ski accident in the lough on Monday May 22.

The popular father-of-one, who had been living in Omeath, was one two people taken from the water by emergency services after a jet ski overturned. He was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda but passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

The young Warrenpoint woman who was also rescued from the lough on Monday evening has since been discharged from hospital.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Clarke by his friends on both sides of the lough who remembered him as a kind and fun person, with one person describing him as ‘a Warrenpoint legend’.

Gary’s father Patsy had died in September 2021 and he is survived by his heartbroken mother Marian, daughter Mary-Kate, brother Billy, sisters Edel and Jane, uncles and aunts Phyllis, Rosemary, Marian, Kate, Liam and Anne, and a large circle relatives and friends,

Gary’s remains will repose at his family home 28 Milltown Street Burren, Warrenpoint until removal on Saturday at 12.15pm arriving at St. Peters Church, Warrenpoint for 1pm Requiem Mass (churchmedia.tv) followed by interment in Massforth Cemetery, Kilkeel.