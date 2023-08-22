Free property marking for north Louth communities

The popular free-property marking service is being offered throughout north Louth this month in partnership with the community alert groups in the Dundalk/Carlingford area.

The Cooley Community Alert are supporting the groups in Faughart and Ravensdale by bringing the free property marking service to their areas.

A tungsten carbide property marking machine is used to stamp a unique code into the selected item and is suitable for using with a wide variety of materials ranging from steel and aluminium to plastic.

Eircodes can be marked onto farm equipment, garage and garden tools, power tools, computers and electrical devices, equestrian equipment, golf clubs, musical instrument cases, bicycles, and much more.

The service is run in partnership An Garda Síochána Louth , Louth PPN ,Louth County Council and the group Cooley Community Alert will do the marking at the various locations

Open air marking locations are below with extremely limited farm/business visits for more difficult equipment on other days. This event is open to anyone and totally free.

There will be a demonstration of the machine in action on Tuesday August 29 at 7,30pm in Cooley GAA complex if anyone wants to see it.

Marking will take place as follows: Saturday 26th Sportmans Ravensdale 10am-12pm; Faughart Shrine 2pm to 3.30pm.

Sunday 27th Omeath Garda Station 10am-11am; Cooley Hall 11.30am-12.30pm; St Patrick's Gaa 12.30pm to 1.30pm

Saturday September 2nd Cooley sheep breeders show 8am to 12pm.