Fr Clement MacMánuis of Dundalk could be described as a hibernophile

A hibernophile is a word seldom used in reference to a person, but in the case of Fr. Clement MacMánuis, C.Ss.R. who died last week at the age of 80 it is most appropriate.

Although there is no direct source for the word, hibernophile has its roots in Hibernia, the Latin name for Ireland, because it describes a person who is fond of Irish culture, language and the country itself.

That love of the language, music and all things Irish was imbued in Fr. Clement from his school days at the Christian Brothers in Dundalk and remained an integral part of his life as a priest, extending to his years working in a parish on the Aran Island, and in translating hymns and prayers into his native language.

Born in 1943, Fr. Clement’s family resided on St. Alphonsus Villas. He attended the CBS primary and secondary school and served as an altar boy in St. Joseph’s in the early 1950’s where a Brother, who was the sacratisan had an important influence on his life.

When the time came to choose a direction in life he opted to become a Redemptorist, making his religious profession in Esker in Galway in 1963, and was ordained to the priesthood in Dublin in 1969.

Fr Clement MacMánuis C.Ss.R.

He was a member of various Redemptorist communities across the country at different times, serving in Limerick, Galway, Esker, Cork, Dublin, Dundalk and Clonard in Belfast to which he was attached at his death.

One of the many tributes paid to Fr. Clement by parishioners in the communities in which he served said that he had a great joy for life, music, faith and conversation (with biscuits).

Unlike many of his contemporaries in the Redemptorists who worked on the foreign missions, Fr. Clement’s priestly ministry was a very varied one, for he preached parish missions and novenas all over for many years, and only a few weeks ago he preached at a novena in Birmingham.

At a novena attended by 10,000 daily some years back, Fr. Clement made national headlines when he said that confessions were making a comeback not because penitents were less concerned about sinning, but were more focused on “just having someone to chat to”.

In an interview with the Irish Times following the Galway novena Fr. Clement said “for some people, they don’t want or can’t afford to be waiting for counsellors or psychiatrists. They don’t want labels, they want to be treated as normal,” he said. “The confessional is somewhere they can find a little reassurance.”

Youth ministry was always of interest to Fr. Clement and as recently as July, 2022 he went with a group of young people to a Redemptorist youth gathering in Poland, and for a few years he served as chaplain at DkIT where he was highly regarded for the manner in which he gave his full attention to those seeking his guidance.

Renowned for that love of Irish, he worked in the Aran Island in the early 1990’s and more recently in An Ceathrú Rua and Cnoc Indreabhán.

He translated hymns into Irish, a number of which were beautifully sung by St. Joseph’s Choir at his Requiem Mass last Friday and he also translated a book “visits to the Blessed Sacrament” into irish. He was an active member of Cumann na Sagart for many years.

After language, Fr. Clement displayed a great love of music and helped put a Redemptorist Hymnal together, and did a lot of work in collecting traditional Irish music and planning to make it available to a wider audience.

He never forgot his roots in Dundalk and for that reason did a lot of work in relation to the music of Dundalk born composer Éamonn Ó Callachóoir.

History was another of Fr. Clement’s passions, especially the history of the Redemptorist Order, particularly the Dublin province and frequently visited the Old Dundalk Society where his lectures were always interspersed with Gaelic phraseology emphasising his love of literature and the Irish language.

At Friday’s Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Fr. Brendan Callanan, C.Ss.R., Rector, spoke of the shock within the Redemptorist community when they learned of the sudden death of Fr. Clement for he had been expected to attend a close friend’s family celebration in Dundalk last week-end.

He died in the Clonard Monastery in Belfast, and after Mass in Clonard, his remains were taken to Dundalk where they reposed on Thursday night before Requiem Mass on Friday celebrated by Fr. Brendan Kelly, C.Ss.R., Rector of Clonard.

The large congregation included members of religious communities in Dundalk and Redemptorists from all over Ireland.

Burial took place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Fr. Clement is survived by his brothers, Artie and Gerard and sister, Brigid together with nephews, nieces, and extended family.

Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam dílis