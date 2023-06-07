Fianna Fail’s Cllr Sean Kelly appointed as chairperson of Dundalk Municipal District

The newly elected chairperson of Dundlak Municipal District, Cllr Sean Kelly, is presented with a framed St Brigid's Cross by Cllr John Reilly who was elected as vice-chairperson

The outgoing chairperson of Dundalk Muniicpal District, Cllr Kevin Meenan congratuates Cllr Sean Kelly on his election as chairperson for the coming year

Fianna Fail Cllr Sean Kelly has been elected as chairperson of the Dundalk Municipal District Committee, with Cllr John Reilly of Fine Gael as vice-chairperson.

Both were elected unopposed as the pact between the main parties remained for the final year before the next local elections in 2024.

Cllr Kelly was proposed by his party colleague Cllr Andrea McKevitt, who said he takes great pride in representing the people of the area and puts a huge amount of work into Darkness Into Light and the Friary Youth Club. Through his job as a political advisor to the Ceann Comhairle, he travels to war-torn countries and has met world leaders but never forgets his roots and is always striving for Dundalk, she said.

Accepting the chain of office, Cllr Kelly praised his predecessor Cllr Kevin Meenan, saying he has “a big set of boots to follow”. He promised to leave party politics at the door as the number one priority was to work for Dundalk and North Louth.

"I’m extremely proud to represent Dundalk.”

After the election, Independent Cllr Maeve Yore said that while she wished both councillors well, as an Independent councillor she was very upset and hurt to be excluded from the pact at each AGM.

"If this was in an educational setting it would be classed as bullying,” she said.

Noting that the local elections are taking place next year, she said some of those members won’t be sitting around the table next year. She hoped that the next council would practice kindness and inclusivity.

Tributes were paid to outgoing Chairperson Cllr Kevin Meenan of Sinn Fein for the impartial way in which he had conducted business over the past year and his ‘open door’ policy of being available to all councillors.

Congratulating him, his party colleague Cllr Thomas Sharkey said that the arrangement in place for selecting the chair meant that there was a better pool of talent available and he hoped that it would continue.

Director of Service Thomas McEvoy on behalf of the Chief Executive and staff, thanked Cllr Meenan for his hard work and commitment, which he had seen first hand.

Cllr Robert Nash, who was co-opted in place of Fine Gael’s Maria Doyle who stepped down earlier this year, was also welcomed to the meeting.