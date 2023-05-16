Essential works to Dundalk water supply may lead to outages and discolouration until the end of the month

Uisce Eireann is flushing pipes in Dundalk until the end of the month

Householders and businesses in Dundalk have been warned that they may experience water outages, low water pressure and discolouration between now and the end of the month as Uisce Éireann carries out essential water mains flushing works.

The areas affected include the town centre, Pearse Park, Father Murray Park, O'Hanlon Park, The Demense, Oliver Plunkett Park, The Laurels, Legion Avenue, Castletown Road, Saint Nicholas Avenue, Coxes Demense, Castle Ross, Bellewsbridge, Fatima, Toberona, Saltown, Castle Park, Castle Heights and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann says it is working with Louth County Council to carry out works which are essential to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in Dundalk. Customers may experience low pressure, water discolouration and/or water outages for short periods while the work is being carried out.

“Crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers and will work to complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible,” the company said.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

“Essential planned maintenance works can be inconvenient and working in partnership with our colleagues in Louth County Council, we will make every effort to minimise the disruption that these necessary works may cause,” Michael Cunniffe, Regional Asset Operations Lead at Uisce Éireann said “Customers may experience some temporary discolouration of water following the works and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise.”

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call 1800 278 278 and contact the company on Twitter @IWCare.