Enjoying Legends of Louth festival

The Grannies appear to be a little bit fitter than they look at 'Legends of Louth' held at the Market Square. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Follyvi Folly one of the volunteers gets into an embrace with one of the Grannies at 'Legends of Louth' held at the Market Square. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The sun shone brightly on the Market Square on Saturday afternoon for the Legends of Louth festival which brought big crowds to the centre of the town for a celebration of the culture and history of the county with live music, comedy and street entertainers amongst the attractions.

I wasn’t too long there when I caught up with one of the main organisers Fergal Cassidy who told me he was involved with Jock McArdle and Maeve Yore and a large group of volunteers who had run the initial day back in 2019 but was brought to a halt when Covid struck and this was ther first chance to get the event back up and running properly since.

He went on to say the day had commenced with a number of informative walks around town and the event was officially commenced by the arrival and performance by Carlingford Pipe band. This was followed by comedy sketches before the Oriel traditional Orchestra got under way.

I then decided to have a look round to see who was enjoying the festivities and first met up with Maria O’Toole from Dowdallshill, Catherine McCourt from Francis Street and Rita Doyle from Blackrock who told me they thought it was a lovely idea and the setting was just right too and said they hoped this was the first of many Legends of Louth in the years to come.

I then headed over for a chat with Liam and Barbara Gaynor from Oaklawns who were relaxing and enjoying the whole spectacle. Liam is responsible for the Seek walking tours where he accompanies groups around the town highlighting all the historical locations pertinent to the town. He told me it has really taken off and he led 80 tours last year alone with tourists, schools and locals all interested in the historical stroll.

After this I headed over for a chat with Dermot Daly from Ashling Park who was with his family Dearbhla Murphy, Kyra-Rose Murphy Traynor, Sarah and Calvin Davidson all from Ashling Park who were up for making the best of the event and said it was a great day out for the family.

Not too far away I caught up with Aoife and Paul McKenna from St. Clements Park who told me it was a great idea and was certainly a lovely day for it too.

I headed over for a word with Deborah and Saoirse McDonnell from Blackrock who were very impressed with the music and said they thought the square was a lovely space for these kind of events.

Next I met Anton and Dian Martin from Gibbstown who had brought granddaughter Lucy Shipley from Belfry Gardens who told me they thought it was a lovely idea and there was something there for everyone and then mentioned the great days of Maytime Festival and wondered would we ever see anything like that again.

Heading over to another group I met couple of real Louth Legends in Marie Kirby from Thomas Street, Aine McMahon from Corderry and Marie O’Callaghan from Legion Avenue who were all there with sisters Maureen and Margaret Black from Carrick Road and Tracy Lee from Oakland Park who were thoroughly enjoying the street entertainers and were looking forward to seeing the Two Grannies comedy duo in action.

Next I headed over for a chat with Alfred Dobradi from Hungary, Chloe Doyle-Hughes from Dublin and ther daughter Avalon all from Philip Street who said it is great to see the square being used more and more and to see crowds coming to enjoy the occasion.

Not too far away I met up with Sheila and Michael O’Keeffe from Blackrock who were hugely impressed with the Carlingford Pipe band with Michael saying it brought him back to his days playing in Town Park in Mallow. They agreed the whole event is a lovely idea and should certainly grow in the years to come.

I then headed over for a chat with Pat Sheridan from Mary Street North from the Irish Red Cross who told me he was there with David Yore from Civil Defence, Craig Gray from Woodville Manor and Caillum O’Connor from College Manor who were very impressed with the way the event was being run and said they were hopeful they wouldn’t be too busy on the day!

One of the youngest festival goers had to be Avery-Rose Durnin from Doolargy aged 11 weeks, who was with her mum Denise and granny Bernie who told me it was brilliant idea after being in lockdown for so long, it was just nice to be out and enjoying the festival.

Two ladies who were on their lunch break from working in the Redemptorist when I met them were Felicity Dixon from Coulter Place and Ann Callan from Ravensdale Park who were having a great laugh and said they were only sorry they’d have to go back to work and leave all the fun.

Next I got a word with John and Mia Rankin from Medebawn who told me the festival was a really great idea and the weather certainly helped too.

Finally, before I departed I did manage to see mum and son Ali and Alex Sanz trying their hand at the hurling game along with Samantha Doyle and granddaughter Kenleigh-Mea Doyle-Jackson who were all getting into the spirit of the day.