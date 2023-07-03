Enjoyable day and night at Eammon and Paddy Carroll Memorial Sports Challenge

Dundalk Scene’n’Heard

On Saturday evening I headed for the Dundalk Stadium for the finale of the Paddy and Eamon Carroll Memorial Sports Challenge Final, a fundraising day for the North Louth Hospice spread over four events, culminating in ‘a night at the dogs’ in the stadium.

The event had 32 teams of four specialised members who got the day off with a round of golf in Ballymascanlon Hotel. This is followed by a penalty shoot-out in Flynn Park home of Bellurgan United, next is a free taking contest in St. Patricks GFC and the evening is culminated with the last member choosing as many of the winners as possible from the dog card. To say the community came out in their numbers to support the events is somewhat of an understatement and is true testament to the two men being honoured.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with my old friend Francis Carroll from Bellurgan who was with his delightful wife Annmarie and son Niall who was enjoying his first night out since finishing his Junior Cert exams in O’Fiaich College.

He said he was with his dad Joe Carroll from Marsh Road, and sisters Fiona Carroll from Bellurgan, Sinead Wills from Lordship and Grace McCamley from Bessbrook who were really looking forward to a great night at the culmination of such a busy day.

Paul Mulligan and Daniel Finnegan at the Eamon Carroll Memorial Sports Challenge day at Ballymascanlon House Hotel. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

I then headed for the 2nd floor where the event was in full swing and met up with Ciaran, Sinead and Rebecca Wills from Lordship who told me they had really enjoyed the golf, penalties and free taking, and this was before their visit to The Lumpers where their ‘dogs expert’ had chosen their possible winners for the races later on. Now they were there, it was turning into a lovely night.

Not too far away I met up with Denise and Ray Finnegan from Jenkinstown who told me their 9-year-old son Conor had scored 4 out of his 5 penalties and was supported by brother Oisin and sisters Eimear, Aine and Aoibhín. She went on to say she had expertly chosen the winners for the races and was delighted that Daniel Murphy had come out of retirement to help ther team with the golf.

Heading for a table I found two busy men in Martin Finnegan and Sean Connor both from Bellurgan who were part of the organising committee and were keeping the scores up to date as the races went on and said they were delighted with the 32 teams who had taken part.

Next I had the pleasure of meeting up with two young ladies in the form of Rebecca Wills from Rampark and Clara Connor from Bellurgan who told me she had managed a score of 5 out of 8 in the penalties and were just enjoying all the crack with everyone there.

After this I met up with Eddie Keenan from Bellurgan who told me he was quietly confident his team was going to be overall winners. He was enjoying the company of Lorraine and Martin Finnegan from Jenkinstown who were looking forward to a really great night with everyone there.

I then headed over for a chat with chairperson of Bellurgan United Colm Woods from Bellurgan who was with manager of u13s Gerard Lavelle from Bellurgan who had managed a 5/5 in the penalty shoot-out. Colm told me the four challenges had been a huge success and a true testament to the Carroll family who are held in such high esteem in the community. It proved to be a great day out with plenty of sporting challenges for everyone.

Heading for an adjacent table I then met up with Lee McDonnell from Dulargy, Christopher McGuinness from town and Dylan McCarthy from Lordship who said Lee was the only one actively taking part in the challenge and assured me is team were going to be there or there abouts!

After this I headed over for a chat with Colin and Sinead Goss from Ravensdale who were with Peter Maguire from Gyles Quay and Owen McCann from Lordship who told me they whole day had been great and Colin was happy enough he already had his first winner which was bound to help his team out.

Next I headed over for a quick word with Adam Dunne and Orla Duffy both from Ravensdale who told me she was there to pick the winners and was on a score of 1\2 so far! She went on to tell me husband Robert Wallace had been the penalty taker in their team and both Adam and Orla had a good laugh at me after a jump to conclusion that could have ended very badly for me!

One man who was certainly up for making the best of the night was Daniel Finnegan from Jenkinstown who said he’d secured 15 point for the team in the golf and as going to make sure the night was an epic one.

Next I met up with another of the organisers John Smyth from Beechmount Drive who was also busy adding up the points and aid it had been a good with great weather and plenty of crack for everyone who had taken part.

Finally, before I departed, I met up with Daniel and Aisling Murphy from Cooley who had joined up with Ray and Denise and told me the sports had gone well, but a little expert intervention would certainly have helped when picking the winners.

All credit to Martin Finnegan’s team for being crowned the overall winners of the Paddy and Eamon Carroll Memorial Sports Challenge, but the burning question now is, will they be able to retain their title next year?