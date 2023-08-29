Dundalk’s tallest building set to change name to The Gateway Hotel

Brendan Joyce, General Manager and Cormac McCann, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Gateway Hotel, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Brendan Joyce, General Manager and Cormac McCann, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Gateway Hotel, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dundalk’s tallest building, the Crowne Plaza is set to officially change hands on Thursday, becoming The Gateway Hotel.

Rebranding of the 14-storey landmark property has been taking place in recent weeks after its purchase earlier in the summer by East Coast Property Ireland Ltd

The company, founded by Dundalk-born, Canada-based businessman Patrick O’Callaghan, is reported to have acquired the hotel for around €11million.

The hotel, which opened in September 2007, features129 guest bedrooms and suites along with nine meeting rooms, conference facilities, a gym, a rooftop restaurant on its13th floor, a bar/restaurant and coffee bar at ground-floor level, and a 60-space surface car park.

At the time, the company said it planned a significant investment in the hotel in the coming years, with the intention of operating it as a sister hotel to The Fairways Hotel which it purchased in 2015.

They reopened the Dublin Road hotel in 2019 after a €12million investment, alongside the development of the site to include the Supervalu supermarket, Costa coffee shop, GP practice and pharmacy and 48 houses.