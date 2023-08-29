Dundalk’s tallest building set to change name to The Gateway Hotel
Dundalk’s tallest building, the Crowne Plaza is set to officially change hands on Thursday, becoming The Gateway Hotel.
Rebranding of the 14-storey landmark property has been taking place in recent weeks after its purchase earlier in the summer by East Coast Property Ireland Ltd
The company, founded by Dundalk-born, Canada-based businessman Patrick O’Callaghan, is reported to have acquired the hotel for around €11million.
The hotel, which opened in September 2007, features129 guest bedrooms and suites along with nine meeting rooms, conference facilities, a gym, a rooftop restaurant on its13th floor, a bar/restaurant and coffee bar at ground-floor level, and a 60-space surface car park.
At the time, the company said it planned a significant investment in the hotel in the coming years, with the intention of operating it as a sister hotel to The Fairways Hotel which it purchased in 2015.
They reopened the Dublin Road hotel in 2019 after a €12million investment, alongside the development of the site to include the Supervalu supermarket, Costa coffee shop, GP practice and pharmacy and 48 houses.