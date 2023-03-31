Dundalk’s Scoil Eoin Baiste granted permission for ‘pre-school’ classes

The Board of Management, Scoil Eoin Baiste, has been granted permission by Louth County Council for the change of use of two primary school classrooms for use as ‘Pre-school’ classrooms, at Bellewsbridge Road, Castletown, Dundalk.

Ian and Muriel Brady granted permission for the demolition of existing dwelling house and erection of one replacement dwelling house, domestic garage, wastewater treatment system and all associated site development works, at South Commons, Carlingford.

Permission granted to Stephen Cronin for one dwelling house, wastewater treatment system and all associated site development works, at Faughart Lower, Dundalk.

Karl McEvoy has been granted permission consequent on the grant of outline permission, ref. no. 21/911, for a dwelling house, wastewater treatment system and associated site development works, at Dromad, Ravensdale, Dundalk.

Signifcant further information received on 2 March 2023 includes revised house design.

Owen Larkin granted permission for a single storey extension to rear of existing cottage, elevational changes and internal alterations to existing cottage, construct new site entrance in new location, install a wastewater treatment system with percolation area and all associated siteworks, at Whitemills, Mountpleasant, Dundalk.

Further information received on 3 March 2023.

Gary Mullen granted permission for the reconstruction of a commercial unit and all associated site development works, at Unit 8, Northlink Park, Coe’s Road, Dundalk.

Permission granted to Gerard and Elizabeth McArdle for a two bedroom and bathroom attic conversion to include two dormer windows and one roof light and alterations to the existing single storey house including moving the front door screen out in line with the front elevation and all associated siteworks, at 3 Ard Easmuin, Dundalk.