Dundalk’s Pearse Park residents add more attractions to Pumping Station Fairy Garden

The residents of Pearse Park who look after the Pumping Station Fairy Garden are real busy bees.

Their latest project to the eye-catching garden includes three ‘library boxes’ which visitors to the park can use.

There’s a green box containing tubs of children’s games, toy cars, blocks, ring toss and pavement chalk. There red box contains books for adults while the blue bookworms box has a selection of children’s books.

Another recent addition to the garden is a new sensory music and play panel for children with special needs.

The garden was first developed by volunteers during lockdown as a place for people to gather and has since become a huge amenity for local residents as well as people from different parts of town.

It include peace poles which were created with the involvement of local community groups, bee-friendly planting and seasonal decorations.

All the work is done on a voluntary basis and the committee is delighted to have got support from Louth County Council and Dundalk Credit Union.