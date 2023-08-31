Dundalk’s M.A.D Youth Theatre holding open day for new members next Tuesday

M.A.D Youth Theatre staged their production of 'This Is A Room' in An Tain Arts Centre

Dundalk’s M.A.D Youth Theatre is inviting young people to join them as they prepare for their 13th year of bringing exciting theatre workshops and performances to the town and beyond.

They are looking for young people aged 12 to 18 years to get involved in their fantastic drama programme

Over the past year they have put on captivating performances that lit up the stage and touched the hearts of the audience, from thought-provoking plays to fashion shows.

Productions included their version of 'This is a Room' by Carys Corburn?, a play that told touching stories of young people growing up and dealing with tough situations, with incredible acting that blew everyone away.

The group also staged their own Little Drama Festival, where incredible talents got to shine. The mix of their creativity and skills was seriously mind-blowing. Both of these cool events happened at the An Táin Arts Centre.

They brought some serious style to the table with the MAD Couture fashion show. This wasn't your average fashion show as they used old stuff to create fresh and unique designs. It was all about being eco-friendly and stylish and tied in with their ethos of using drama to make positive changes in the world.

M.A.D Youth Theatre took on a big challenge by bringing the epic Táin Bó Cúailnge story to life and taking it all around the country. People everywhere loved it.

This summer saw eight members of M.A.D joining the Youth Theatre Ireland's National Festival in Kilkenny. For four brilliant days, they learned essential theatre skills and hung out with other young talents from all over the country.

Their weekly drama programme is led by experts who will help participants uncover their talents, boost their confidence, and make friends that'll stick around. Plus, they're teaming up with the An Táin Arts Centre, giving access to awesome artistic opportunities.

To find out more, drop into M.A.D Youth Theatre’s own premises on Earl Street, between Dealz and Magee’s Pharmacy, on Tuesday September 5 from 5 pm to 7 pm.

If you’ve got questions beforehand, email at info@madyouththeatre.com or send a quick text with "open day" and your name to 0831404747.