Dundalk’s litter bins removed for President Joe Biden visit back on streets after makeover

The bins were in need of restoration.

The newly restored litter bins are being returned to the streets of Dundalk.

Litter bins removed ahead of the visit of US President Joe Biden to Dundalk are currently being re-installed by Louth County Council across the town centre.

A total of 42 bins were removed in Dundalk for security reasons in the days before the visit of President Biden in April.

However, council engineers discovered rusting of components and maintenance issues which developed over the 15 years since they had been first installed.

Louth County Council have now taken the opportunity to refurbish all 42 bins, stripping back to bare metal and building up new layers of protective paint systems to protect the metal work for another 15 years, whilst returning the bins to original manufactured pristine condition, with their unique bright colours fully restored.

The process of reinstating all of the bins in the town centre has begun this week.