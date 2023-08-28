Dundalk’s Colaiste Chú Chulainn scores top grades in thirty Leaving Cert subjects

A beaming principal, Thomas Sharkey, said: “Our students have been hitting the top grade across all 30 subjects taken in school this year. They have achieved an outstanding set of results.

“90pc of Coláiste Chú Chulainn students achieved Higher Level English where the national average is 72pc.

“73pc of our students achieved Higher Level in Gaeilge against the national norm of 48pc.

“Our students hit the national average in Higher Level Maths.

“Our Leaving cert Applied class came out with 63% Distinctions and 37% Merits. Again, this beats the national average and proves that our students have been working hard under their teachers and parents’ guidance to realise their full potential.

“This was our first set of Leaving Cert Physical Education as an exam subject and, like all subjects in our school, we achieved many H1 and H2 grades.

“We are particularly proud that many students took the Leaving Certificate exam in their heritage languages. Swedish, Finnish, Italian, Russian, Lithuanian, Mandarin and Polish all figured in our results.”

Ms Maria Nic Eochaidh, who was Year Head to the class of 2023 added: “Because students received their results online, I was worried I wouldn’t get to enjoy the excitement of students coming to school to receive their results. But the graduates flooded in last Friday. They wanted to celebrate their success with their teachers.

“The whole of government approach to training and further education is having an impact.

“Some students already have started in apprenticeships and training course. Others are confident of being offered the courses of their choice in the coming days.

“We wish every single graduate every happiness and success in their careers and studies.”