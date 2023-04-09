Dundalk Women’s Shed move to new home

Dundalk Women's Shed Steering Committee made a presentation to Dara Mac Gahann Community Officer Louth Local Development to acknowledge her work as leader of the initiative to set up the Dundalk Women's Shed. Pictured from left Linda Stevens (Acting Chair) Brigitte Ninkam,, Stephanie Toner (Vice Chair), Geraldine Meehan, Joan Mc Adams(Secretary),Dara MacGabhann (Community Officer Louth Local Development), Alison Sloane (Treasurer) and Andrew Hogg musician with The Two Five Ones

Dundalk Women's Shed has a new home as they are moving their meeting place from The Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol to the Wellington Hall, St Mary's Road

While they are sad to leave the Oriel Centre, which they found to be a great venue with fantastic staff, the Shed is so successful that they needed a bigger venue.

The first meeting in this new venue takes place on Monday April 17 with a talk on self- defence followed by tea and chat.

The Shed’s walking group continues to meet weekly and the Shed now has it own book club that meets in the Library.

The Shed is open to all women aged over 18 in Dundalk and surrounding areas and new members are welcome.

At a recent event in the Oriel Centre, the Shed’s steering committee made a presentation to Dara Mac Gahann, Community Officer Louth Local Development, to acknowledge her work as leader of the initiative to set up the Dundalk Women's Shed.

"Dara has been an inspiring leader to the Committee in helping us to establish and develop the Shed and Louth Local Development has been superb in facilitating and funding the initiative," said acting chairwoman Linda Stevens. “ Dara's skill, experience and creativity have been invaluable to us in driving us forward to forge what is now a great club for Dundalk Women".

For updates, visit the Dundalk Women's Shed page on Facebook