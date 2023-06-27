Dundalk woman Maureen McArdle was deeply immersed in community life

1941-2023

Maureen McArdle, 142 Árd Easmuinn, Dundalk, who has passed away, was a lady deeply involved in parish and community work throughout her life.

Aged 81, she died peacefully on 1 June 2023 in the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin.

Maureen was born on 25 July 1941, the third eldest of five children of the late Willie and Kathleen Martin, 36 Long Avenue, Dundalk.

She was educated in the Convent of Mercy and St Vincent’s Secondary School, and at a young age enjoyed Irish Dancing.

Maureen’s first employment was in Tempest’s, Crowe Street before she worked in Alec Sloane’s general drapery store in Park Street until 1968.

On 2 August 1966, Maureen married Michael McArdle.

Maureen and Michael had three children together, David, Sandra and Jean, and she was a dedicated mother and wife.

Her work extended beyond their home in Ard Easmuinn and from its foundation she was very much part of the Redeemer Parish whose new church was completed in 1969.

Maureen was involved in fundraising and social events for the parish and for the Redeemer Community Centre. She was in the Árd Easmuinn Ladies Club, a member of the church choir, a Minister for the Word and the Eucharist.

Given her family’s links to the Order, Maureen was involved in St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church where she was chairperson of the Pastoral Council.

Her brother Fr Paddy Martin C.Ss.R sadly passed away in The Philippines in 2010.

When Maureen joined the Catholic Marriage Advisory Council (CMAC), which then became Accord, she trained as a marriage counsellor and subsequently became a tutor with Accord, helping couples to prepare for marriage.

She attended Maynooth University as a mature student, graduating in 2003 with a Degree in Theology and Sociology.

Maureen’s counsel and advice was often sought and freely given, an example being with the Rainbows Programme, a voluntary service for children and young people experiencing loss following bereavement and parental separation.

Maureen was predeceased by her parents, brothers John and Fr Paddy and sister Therese Taaffe.

She is survived by her husband Michael, son and daughters David, Sandra and Jean, grandchildren Michael and Liam Rooney, sister Kathleen Byrne, son-in-law Paul Rooney, Jean’s partner John Clarke, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

After reposing at her home Maureen’s remains were removed to St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, where the funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Brendan Callanan C.Ss.R, assisted by Fr Dan Baragry C.Ss.R and Fr Michael Murtagh PP, Dunleer.

Burial took place afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Month’s Mind Mass on Sunday, July 2, at 11am in St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church.