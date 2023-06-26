Dundalk welcomed visitors from all over Ireland for Louth Contemporary Music Society’s summer festival

Donal Lunny and Michelle Mulcahy playing Terry Riley's 'In C' in St. Nicholas' Church as part of the Louth Contemporary Scciety's 'Folks' Music'. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

A full house for the playing of Terry Riley's 'In C' in St. Nicholas' Church as part of the Louth Contemporary Scciety's 'Folks' Music'. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Once again music lovers from across Ireland and further afield gathered in Dundalk for Louth Contemporary Music Society’s annual summer festival.

This year’s theme of Folk’s Music resonated with audiences and performers alike and many of the events which took place in The Green Church, were sold out long before they took place.

"I think the audience loved the variety and intimacy of the performances. It felt very special this year, joyous even,” says festival director and founder Eamonn Quinn.

One of the many highlights saw the acclaimed local fiddle player Zoe Conway join forces with a who’s who of traditional Irish musicians for a performance of In C by Terry Riley, which earned a four star review from the Irish Times’ critic Michael Dervan, “Terry Riley would love this trad take on In C every bit as much as the audience did.”

The two-day festival opened with a concert by Chamber Choir Ireland, in the Green Church, which reviewer Lawrence Dunne described as “a greatly moving experience, with first performances of two significant additions to the choral repretoire.” These were Linda Cathlin Smith’s ‘Folio’ a new work based on the poems of Emily Dickenson and ‘The City, Full of People’ by Cassandra Miller. The concert also featured ‘How to Fold the Wind’ by American composer Caroline Shaw.

Shaw’s presence was a major coup for the festival and she delighted the audience as she sat on a window sill of The Spirit Store on Saturday afternoon to introduced her Evergreen quartet and later as she joined The Esposito quartet on stage.

‘We have recorded all the concerts for possible radio broadcast. We have also made a studio recording of Linda Catlin Smith's Folio and Cassandra Miller's ‘The City, Full of People.’ which LCMS hope to release this in the autumn,” said Eamonn, who is already planning next year’s event.