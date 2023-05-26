Dundalk Tidy Towns launch pollinator friendly flowerbed on World Bee Day

The new pollinator friendly flower bed in Pearse Park

Dundalk Tidy Towns marked World Bee Day 2023 on Saturday with the launch of their new pollinator friendly flower beds at Pearse Park.

The beds were beautifully created by Garden Wisdom and funded by Pobal.

The planting features a combination of herbs and berries which are edible for humans as well as birds and pollinators

This new bed will complement the beautiful Pumping Station Fairy Garden created by local residents.