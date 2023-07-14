Dundalk Tidy Towns and Louth County Council unite in bid to crack down on littering

Dundalk Tidy Towns say that have been “inundated with messages of support and encouragement from the people of Dundalk” since the results of the IBAL Anti-Litter League, deeming Dundalk to be the most littered town in Ireland, were published.

The Tidy Towns Committee responded straight away to the shock finding and immediately sought a meetin.t with Louth County Council at which it was agreed that the two organisations will work closer together,

“ We thank Louth County Council for their swift response to our request for a meeting and their cooperation in dealing with the results,” said Stephen Clarke on behalf of Dundalk Tidy Towns,

It was agreed that Louth County Council will work closely with Dundalk Town BIDS and Dundalk Tidy Towns to improve the performance of Dundalk in the survey.

As part of this agreement, Dundalk Tidy Towns volunteers will collaborate with Louth County Council outdoor staff to ensure that as much of the town is cleaned regularly as possible. This includes greater collaboration on weed and litter management.

Landowners containing clothing banks will be contacted to ensure that these are properly maintained or, if appropriate, removed. Louth County

Council will undertake a survey of clothing banks across the town to ensure management.

Dundalk Tidy Towns will regularly patrol areas named in the IBAL the survey to ensure they are clean. Louth County Council will review areas known to be litter blackspots and deal with them appropriately.

In addition Dundalk Tidy Towns will plant and maintain areas of the Long Walk once cleared by Louth County Council.

Dundalk Tidy Towns will also launch a litter initiative inviting all local businesses to sign up in the near future. In the meantime, they ask them to be mindful of litter on or around their premises.

“Once again, we thank the wonderful volunteers and residents Associations across Dundalk who give their time to love where they live. We thank Louth County Council staff, particularly outdoor staff and contractors who look after our town on a daily basis. We also thank Dundalk Town BIDS and Dundalk Chamber for their support and work for the town.”

“We have been inundated with messages of support and encouragement from the people of Dundalk since the results were released. We greatly appreciate them and encourage everyone to play their part in keeping Dundalk a Tidy Town.”